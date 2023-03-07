FRUITLAND — Are you looking for a good, local place to have a burger for lunch? If so, Emran Chowdhury, owner of Hitchcock Station, offers you the chance to try one of his. The eatery opened its doors in the former vehicle service station of the same name, on Main Street in Downtown Fruitland, in January.

Chowdhury was born in Bangladesh, before moving with his family to Toronto, Ontario, Canada at age 12. Chowdhury said he began working in foodservice in Toronto at age 15, before traveling to approximately 40 countries, including Italy, to develop his craft. 



