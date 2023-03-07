Hitchcock Station Owner Emran Chowdhury, center, is pictured with staff members Miguel De Lira and Chris Sunderlan on Feb. 22. The newly-opened downtown Fruitland eatery will have its grand opening “neighborhood party” on March 18 from 2 to 5 p.m.
Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise
The Garden of Eden burger features mushrooms, onion, Manchego cheese and house sauce.
Photo courtesy of Emran Chowdhury
A blackberry and salted chocolate shake, with ice cream sourced from The Stil Ice Cream Co. of Boise. Note that staff serve their shakes in mason jars for dine-in orders.
FRUITLAND — Are you looking for a good, local place to have a burger for lunch? If so, Emran Chowdhury, owner of Hitchcock Station, offers you the chance to try one of his. The eatery opened its doors in the former vehicle service station of the same name, on Main Street in Downtown Fruitland, in January.
Chowdhury was born in Bangladesh, before moving with his family to Toronto, Ontario, Canada at age 12. Chowdhury said he began working in foodservice in Toronto at age 15, before traveling to approximately 40 countries, including Italy, to develop his craft.
“Farm-to-table Italian is my background,” he said in a Feb. 22 interview.
He was a chef in Seattle, Washington before coming to the Treasure Valley.
“I moved to Boise to be a chef at Alavita; Through that, I met Jordan Gross … then I started working with him … We had a food truck called Boon Farm to Fork … We sold the food truck and opened this.”
Gross is a building owner and investor in Hitchcock Station. Chowdhury has also been a chef in Seattle, Washington.
With the Hitchcock Station concept, Chowdury said he brought over the burgers and sandwiches which proved successful with the Boon food truck.
“When we decided to change the concept, we just decided to give what people love; They love our handcut potato fries and out sandwiches and burgers.”
In addition to the building’s history in downtown Fruitland, he said its location made sense given its proximity to businesses and schools.
“The building itself, because it’s been such an established building [and] so many businesses have been in here … We wanted to keep the same look outside, but yet still make it kind of contemporary. So it just appealed to us, it was perfect for what we were looking for. We don’t want to change the history of the building.”
As a result, diners are met with a modern space and furnishings which span the decades. All food served at Hitchcock Station is locally sourced and hand made.
“Our burger beef comes from Van Lith Ranch, down the street from us [in Payette],” with cheese coming from a creamery in Caldwell, Chowdhury said. “All our buns are made by Gaston’s Bakery in Boise. Our ice cream that we use [for our shakes] is made by The Stil in Boise.”
Noteworthy is that the eatery has an original Multimixer machine for making milkshakes, with Chowdhury noting the specific consistency it produces is why he uses it.
The eatery closes except for milkshakes and other beverages from 2 to 5 p.m. daily to enable staff a prep period ahead of dinner time from 5 to 8 p.m. When asked why he does this, Chowdhury notes that adequate rest for himself and staff is the overarching reason.
“We wanted a little break,” he said. “I think personally, employees and everybody having that weekend and also all the schools are closed” is why he maintains limited hours.
He said his overarching goal is to make the restaurant a community fixture.
“We’re very community-oriented; We want to be part of the community. We want to grow our community in the right way by preserving it. And also be involved as much as possible, create jobs for people and just serve great food [with] great service and give great atmosphere for the local community and the local people. I think everybody’s craving it just by the reception we’ve had since we’ve opened.”
He added that he met his wife, a local school teacher, through the Boon food truck.
“I met her last year when she came to eat at the food truck … We got married in November, so it’s a fairly new marriage. New marriage, new restaurant, new everything.”
Chowdhury said his future family plans are dependent on God’s will.
The address is 402 S.W. Third St., Fruitland, sharing space with Dude’s Kitchen which opens from 5:30 a.m. to noon weekdays.
“They essentially lease from us, from Hitchcock Station and they share our kitchen.”
Hitchcock Station is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with beverages and milkshakes available for purchase during the afternoon prep period. It’s available for special events on Saturdays, but otherwise closed on weekends.
A grand opening “neighborhood party’ is planned for March 18 from 2-5 p.m., and will feature live music. Chowdhury said he aims to host special events including cooking classes and concerts on Saturdays beginning in the summer.
