Hispanic leadership students earn $454,600 in scholarships

Pictured during the Payette School District Board of Trustees’ regular meeting on Monday, this group of Payette High School students were awarded scholarships in the amount of $64,800 each through their participation in a local Hispanic Youth Leadership Summit in October.
Top row, from left: Gabriel Ramos, Abraham Rodriguez, Jesus Juarez Hernandez, Pedro Cisneros Hernandez.
PAYETTE — A special group of students at Payette High School are leading their own way in the world, with one local college giving them financial help along the way. The group, which includes four members of the school’s Future Hispanic Leaders of America club, earned a cumulative $454,600 through their participation in The College of Idaho’s annual Hispanic Youth Leadership Symposium on Oct. 19.
The scholarships were awarded by the college, with a presentation held during the Payette School District Board of Trustees’ regular meeting on Feb. 13. As Future Hispanic Leaders of America Coordinator Chastity McAvoy wrote in a Wednesday email, the accolades come as no surprise to her.
“The significance of these students is that they are natural leaders within our schools,” she wrote. “These students have shown growth, maturity, leadership, compassion for fellow students, kindness to all, school spirit, active participation in clubs and extra-curricular activities, and the drive to motivate younger generations to do their best.
McAvoy also explained the process by which the students were selected for the scholarship.
“Each student was interviewed by a scholarship committee for each college that was there, and they applied. Each student’s scholarship amounted to $64,800 to be spread out over four years at the College of Idaho if that is where they chose to go to school at.”
Following is the list of scholarship winners, with club members noted along with their roles in the club.
• Joanna Alva - club vice president
• Pedro Cisneros Hernandez - social media representative
• Janette Manriquez - club secretary
• Gabriel Ramos
• Abraham Rodriguez
• Yadira Machen - During this ceremony, Machen was also presented a $1,000 scholarship through Treasure Valley Community College.
• Jesus Juarez Hernandez - club treasurer
McAvoy noted that while Boise State University usually hosts the summit, The Collegeof Idaho played host for 2022.
