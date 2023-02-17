Hispanic leadership students earn $454,600 in scholarships

Pictured during the Payette School District Board of Trustees’ regular meeting on Monday, this group of Payette High School students were awarded scholarships in the amount of $64,800 each through their participation in a local Hispanic Youth Leadership Summit in October. 

Top row, from left: Gabriel Ramos, Abraham Rodriguez, Jesus Juarez Hernandez, Pedro Cisneros Hernandez.

Bottom row: Yadira Machen, Janette Manriquez, Joanna Alva.

Noteworthy is that Machen also received $1,000 from Treasure Valley Community College.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

PAYETTE — A special group of students at Payette High School are leading their own way in the world, with one local college giving them financial help along the way. The group, which includes four members of the school’s Future Hispanic Leaders of America club, earned a cumulative $454,600 through their participation in The College of Idaho’s annual Hispanic Youth Leadership Symposium on Oct. 19.

The scholarships were awarded by the college, with a presentation held during the Payette School District Board of Trustees’ regular meeting on Feb. 13. As Future Hispanic Leaders of America Coordinator Chastity McAvoy wrote in a Wednesday email, the accolades come as no surprise to her.



