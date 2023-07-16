Hill Construction gets contract to build police station

A rendering of the proposed Fruitland Police Station building is seen here. The Fruitland Council awarded the contract for its construction to Hill Construction of Meridian during its regular meeting on July 10, while the contract for the ambulance department remodel was tabled pending further evaluation of bids received.
FRUITLAND — At its regular meeting on July 10, the Fruitland City Council reviewed four bids received for the construction of a new building for the Fruitland Police Department, to relieve overcrowding experienced in its present building. The council requested new bids after the first round yielded bids which all exceeded the city’s budget.
The lowest bidder during the second round of bids was Hill Construction of Meridian, which bid $1,308,321.
“It’s been verified that [the bid] met all of the requirements,” said City Administrator Stuart Grimes.
To fund the project, city officials have budgeted $500,000 in city general funds and up to $900,000 set aside from the State Revenue Sharing Fund for a maximum total of $1.4 million.
City Clerk Suzanne Pearcy told the newspaper in a June 2 email that the police station project was originally estimated to cost $1.02 million. City officials have been working to budget revenue for the project since the failure of multiple ballot measures asking Fruitland residents to fund the project in 2019 and 2020.
Councilor Ed Pierson moved to approve the contract award, seconded by Councilor Jeff Carpenter. The motion carried with a voice vote of 4-0.
Construction is expected to begin on the police department project in August. A comment request to Police Chief J.D. Huff was pending as of press time.
Also during the meeting, the council reviewed separate bids for its proposed ambulance department remodel project.
“Paramedics expansion came in at $248,568, so it’s a little bit above what we have budgeted. The city staff has had some conversations about some different options for that,” said Grimes. “I recommend tabling that for now until we can have [further] discussions.”
The council voted to table the contract for the ambulance remodel, pending further discussion.
