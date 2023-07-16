Hill Construction gets contract to build police station

A rendering of the proposed Fruitland Police Station building is seen here. The Fruitland Council awarded the contract for its construction to Hill Construction of Meridian during its regular meeting on July 10, while the contract for the ambulance department remodel was tabled pending further evaluation of bids received.

 Image courtesy of Architects Northwest

FRUITLAND — At its regular meeting on July 10, the Fruitland City Council reviewed four bids received for the construction of a new building for the Fruitland Police Department, to relieve overcrowding experienced in its present building. The council requested new bids after the first round yielded bids which all exceeded the city’s budget.

The lowest bidder during the second round of bids was Hill Construction of Meridian, which bid $1,308,321.



