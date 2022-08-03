High marks given yet again

Fruitland fire trucks are seen garaged at City Hall in this Tuesday photo. The city’s fire department recently scored high marks in the Idaho Surveying and Rating Bureau’s decennial evaluation, continuing a trend of good scores for its volunteer team.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

FRUITLAND — For a community of approximately 6,000 residents as of 2020, Fruitland has a high-scoring volunteer fire department. That’s according to a May 24 fire suppression rating evaluation by the Idaho Surveying and Rating Bureau.

City Administrator Stuart Grimes shared the rating with the newspaper in a July 22 news release, in which Fruitland Fire Department scored a “3.”



