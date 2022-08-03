High marks given yet again

Fruitland fire trucks are seen garaged at City Hall in this Tuesday photo. The city’s fire department recently scored high marks in the Idaho Surveying and Rating Bureau’s decennial evaluation, continuing a trend of good scores for its volunteer team.
FRUITLAND — For a community of approximately 6,000 residents as of 2020, Fruitland has a high-scoring volunteer fire department. That’s according to a May 24 fire suppression rating evaluation by the Idaho Surveying and Rating Bureau.
City Administrator Stuart Grimes shared the rating with the newspaper in a July 22 news release, in which Fruitland Fire Department scored a “3.”
The bureau considers a score of “1” to be the best score and “10” the worst. The evaluation, conducted every 10 years, takes into consideration factors such as emergency communication, fire equipment and personnel, water supplies and community risk reduction.
“The [bureau] rates fire departments and assigns a Fire Defense Classification on a 1-10 scale, with 1 signifying the best fire protection and 10 being the worst,” the release reads. “This rating is important to residents because insurance companies partially base their premiums for homeowner’s policies on that rating.”
According to the release, the department has long maintained a score of “3.”
“A rating of 3 is very high for a city Fruitland’s size considering they have a volunteer, paid-call department with no full-time firefighters. The department holds drills twice per month to conduct intensive ongoing training including hazardous material operations.”
The release also touts the department’s Cadet Program, which began in 2004 for high school students to gain firefighting experience, as well as its “Burn Out Fund,” which provides assistance to victims of major fires while they await help from the American Red Cross and their homeowners’ insurance.
“Fruitland’s high rating demonstrates Fruitland Fire Department’s commitment to providing excellent fire protection to our residents and peace of mind in knowing that in the tragic event of a structure fire, a well-trained, well-equipped department is ready to respond. The [department] has also been very innovative over the years.”
Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. he can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com
