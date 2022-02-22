Henggeler Packing hosts Fruitland visit by Gov. Brad Little

FRUITLAND — Gov. Brad Little paid a visit to Payette County on Friday, as he visited the Henggeler Packing Company’s facility to sign House Bill 450 into law. Several local dignitaries were present to witness the bill signing event, including Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, and Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland.
At the event, Little spoke about how the bill will help Idaho’s small businesses be able to reinvest in their employees. The bill is part of his Leading Idaho initiative, as he told those present.
“For businesses like [Henggeler Packing] and other businesses, the real important part is we’ve got a very solvent unemployment fund,” said Little. “We’re in the top five of all 50 states, as far as our solvency which means, after [signing] this bill … into the future we’ve got enough reserves that if something happens, Idaho’s going to be in great shape.”
Little noted that this bill complements a $200 million tax cut benefitting Idaho businesses, which he signed into law in 2021. In addition to Little’s signature, Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, co-signed.
“This was so exciting to be able to carry this type of a bill on the House floor,” said Syme. “Any time you can save businesses $64 million, it helps them keep people employed. Also, it provides stability, it provides some predictability to businesses now for their unemployment insurance, and they’re going to save that money over the next two years” instead of costs going “yo-yo,” he added.
According to its statement of purpose, the bill extends the 2021 unemployment insurance base tax rate retroactive to Jan. 1, through Dec. 31, 2023. Its fiscal note indicates it is expected to save Idaho business owners $64 million in unemployment insurance taxes over two years.
When asked what would be necessary for future extensions of the tax rate to move forward, Little said it would require legislators to continue Idaho’s existing practice of balancing taxes and keeping expenditures within the state’s means. But more importantly, he said keeping people employed will help the state stay solvent at the same time.
“If you look at where we are in jobs numbers today, I don’t think it’s going to be a problem,” said Little. “We’re going to buck up our Rainy Day fund, we’re hoping to plan on surpluses for the next five years. We’re doing five-year forecasting now and we’re paying for maintenance for buildings, we’re paying off debt, so if something happens internationally [or] nationally, regionally ... we’re going to have the balance sheet and the trajectory” to sustain its financial position.
Little credits Idaho’s business owners for allowing the state the chance to sign this cut into law, giving it a positive economic trajectory as he described it. He joked that he and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox “slug it out” to see which state will be number one for economic recovery.
“If people aren’t unemployed, you’re not draining the [unemployment] fund,” Little added, noting he has signed incentives into law for workers to go back to work following the COVID-19 pandemic as previously reported.
During the event, Lee noted that the bill is not the only item the Idaho Legislature has in the works for businesses.
“This is a part of a comprehensive package that the Legislature has been working on with the Governor’s office to reduce regulations in Idaho for businesses, and reduce costs for businesses,” said Lee. “In our communities, we see a lot of tension between what folks are making in Oregon versus Idaho, so this just allows our businesses to be more competitive, and you’ll see us working on more of those efforts to get [tax] monies back to our businesses and back to employers.”
About hosting the event, Henggeler Packing co-owner Kelly Henggeler said he accepted the invitation because he believes in what the bill means for himself and his neighbors.
“This type of legislation really has a positive impact; Anybody who writes a payroll check has a positive impact with this type of legislation,” said Henggeler. “That’s money we can spend in other areas – Improving fruit quality, improving infrastructure that we have here [and] raising wages.”
