Hardin Sanitation asks for fee increase second year running

PAYETTE — At its regular meeting on April 25, the Payette County Board of Commissioners held a public hearing to consider a request by Hardin Sanitation for permission to increase customers’ collection fees for the second year in a row. In 2021, Hardin received approval for a 3.5% increase.
Representing Hardin was Mark Fulwiler, Payette site manager. He noted that while the Consumer Price Index indicates an increase of 8.5% over 2021, as of April 25, his company would only seek to raise prices 7.5% based on his team’s previous observations of the index.
According to Fulwiler, Hardin has continued to invest in new trucks and equipment, as well as improved pay and benefits for personnel.
“We’re just looking for a price increase, based on [the index]; Obviously, every year we’re investing in trucks and personnel and equipment,” said Fulwiler. “The equipment in Payette County has been replaced over the last couple of years.”
The cost of labor, steel and motor vehicle fuel have also increased, he added.
“Just about everything across the board has risen, and that’s why I’m here in front of you today.”
No members of the public were present to give testimony for or against the increase. Payette County officials notified the public in a public notice published on April 13 and 20 in the Independent-Enterprise.
Commissioner Jennifer Riebe moved to approve the 7.5% fee increase, seconded by Commissioner Georgia Hanigan. The motion carried unanimously, with a vote of 3-0.
In an email to the newspaper on Friday, Fulwiler confirmed that this increase is countywide. The rate hike will go into effect June 1.
