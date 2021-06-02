Hardin rate hike is not just cash in the trash

PAYETTE COUNTY — Hardin Sanitation customers who may have gotten comfortable with their trash collection bill may be sad to learn that their rates will be going up 3.5% later this year. The rate increase was approved by the Payette County Board of Commissioners on May 24.
In an email to the newspaper on Monday, site manager Mark Fulweiler said Hardin had put off raising the rate to be fair to customers, but that operating costs forced their hand this year.
“Hardin Sanitation has not requested the contractual price increase for the past three years, even though the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has risen 5.2%,” said Fulweiler. “Looking at the local environment, we thought asking for a 3.5% increase was fair.”
What exactly has been pushing those costs higher, you may be wondering? Fuel and wages, according to Fulweiler.
“Hardin Sanitation is happy to be able to continue to provide for our employees competitive wages, benefits, and a safe environment to work in,” he added.
For business customers, this equates to an extra $1.66 per month for those using their most popular service level, according to Fulweiler. And yes, this increase includes planning around recycling services.
“This increase will also be applied to our commercial recycle customers for our business owners. We are still in talks with the county to expand our services to include curbside recycling for our residential customers.”
Commissioner Marc Shigeta moved to approve the increase, seconded by Commissioner Georgia Hanigan. The vote to approve was unanimous, 3-0.
According to Fulweiler, residential customers will see an average increase of 58 cents per month in their bills. New rates will take effect Aug. 1.
Hardin provides trash collection services in Fruitland, New Plymouth and Payette.
