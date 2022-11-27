Handyman Marty Ashby works to decorate this pine tree, which serves as Payette’s official Christmas tree, in Payette’s Central Park on Nov. 18. The park is being prepared for ‘Christmas in the Park,’ set to take place the evening of Dec. 3. The tree has been in Central Park since 1969.
This 1969 photo shows the Central Park Christmas tree, as it was being removed from the site where the home of Payette pioneer Peter Pence once stood. The site is presently a Jacksons convenience store and Shell gas station.
Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise
PAYETTE — When she’s not helping guide Payette schools as a Trustee, Promote Payette Organizer Barbara Wilson is helping drum up support for events within the city. The organization is preparing Payette’s Central Park for the 7th Annual Christmas in the Park event to be held Dec. 3.
The event will begin at the north end of Main Street, with a lantern parade at 6 p.m., which leads to Central Park.
“Anyone can be in it,” said WIlson. “We provide the tea lights, so you have light in your lantern. We come down Main Street to Center Avenue, we turn down Center and … come to Central Park.”
This will be followed by a tree lighting ceremony, with Santa Claus being present at the Payette Public Library with hot chocolate and cookies for patrons to enjoy.
There will also be live entertainment at this year’s event.
“Studio 17’s ’Nutcracker Ballet’ are going to perform outside. I really wanted to hear that music,” Wilson added. “I want those kids to have this big-time memory of this big tree” and sharing the holiday season with family and friends, she added.
While taking a break from helping hang over 7,000 Christmas lights throughout the park, she shared in an interview with the newspaper on Nov 18 about what local Christmas celebrations mean to her.
Wilson grew up in Payette, where she also went to school.
“Childhood, it was magic. We were talking the other day about how kids don’t know the thrill of the wish book that you could go through endlessly, looking for Christmas gifts … You waited and waited for this thing to come in the mail, then you just pored over it for hours and it was fun.”
She also recalled plenty of snow in her childhood. Despite this, she said she found this year’s early cold temperatures to be scary.
Even though companies like Amazon have distributed their own versions of a wish book, Wilson stated that these do not replicate the essence of wish books of yesteryear.
Wilson said the lantern parade is one of her fondest memories of Christmastime as a child, noting that they would also be held during the Apple Blossom Festival during some years.
“We started at the old fire station, and we made lanterns in school out of oatmeal boxes and lined them with wax paper, and put an actual candle in it and on a stick and carried it down the street. It was cold! We led the parade down the street … the band followed us, the [Payette] High School band and then behind them was Santa in the fire truck.”
Wilson added that participants were given paper bags with fruit and hard candy in them in those days. She said that the “magical” feeling of Christmas cheer is something she aims to hand down to the younger generation of Payetteans.
“This is kid-driven. This is for little kids, totally. We have a big surprise coming with Santa this year.”
Wilson also shared the history of the very tree which acts as Central Park’s Christmas tree, stating she got to watch as it was planted there over 50 years ago.
“Down where the Shell station is [830 2nd Ave. S.], used to be a home. One of the Payette founders, Peter Pence” lived there, she said. “They demolished his house and built the [then] Circle K there in 1969. So, they dug up this tree … Warren Carnefix from Fruitland Nursery dug up this tree and brought it down on his own, and gave it to the city of Payette to use as a Christmas tree. They never did until last year.”
Central Park is two blocks east of Payette City Hall.
Promote Payette is also holding a citywide Residential Lighting Contest, with cash prizes for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners. Those interested in entering the contest can send a message with photos of their holiday light displays to facebook.com/promotepayetteidaho.
The deadline to enter is Dec. 17 at midnight.
