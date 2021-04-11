Hall of Fame banquet and auction to benefit athletes

FRUITLAND — Fans and alumni of Fruitland High School’s athletics department will be excited to learn that they have a chance to honor some of the department’s living legends. The department is set to honor its Class of 2020 Hall of Fame inductees at its 6th Annual Induction Banquet and Auction on May 1.
In a phone interview on Tuesday, athletic director Russ Wright shared about what to expect at this year’s banquet.
“We would have normally had it in the winter, but obviously with COVID we had to have it moved to where we could still have it within that … school year but have a place where we could have an audience.”
Following are descriptions of the individuals and team players to be inducted among the Class of 2020 inductees, as supplied by Wright.
• Jim and Jan Mitchell: Initially intending to move to Fruitland temporarily, the Mitchell family still live in Fruitland 39 years later. According to Wright, Jan Mitchell worked at Elementary School for 29 years while Jim Mitchell worked in grocery for 48 years and frequently gave jobs to students who were in high school. In 1995, then Fruitland athletic director Mel Person asked the couple to help with admission to home games during the football season, which they still do in their retirement years.
• Jonathan Padgett: A 1999 graduate of Fruitland High, Padgett was a three-time state champion in wrestling. He attended the U.S. Naval Academy where he continued to wrestle, and was successful in that and getting a 2003 Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics.
Padgett presently works as the assistant chief of staff for plans and exercises, and submarine Operations in Carrier Strike Group NINE in San Diego, Calif., following his work as a Navy submariner working aboard nuclear submarines.
• Talitha Fagen: Following her graduation from Fruitland High where she held the 3A state record in the women’s pole vault, Fagen went to Eastern Oregon University where she won four national titles in women’s collegiate pole vaulting and two Academic All-American titles. She received her Bachelor of Science in Psychology and is now pursuing a second Bachelor’s in Nursing, as she plans to become an intensive care unit travel nurse.
“I don’t think you run into many four-time national champions at any level,” said Wright.
• Terry and Sue Oft: Terry Oft first got involved with the Fruitland High basketball program in 1975, where he was an assistant coach the freshman team for 31 years, while working with Mike Knee. He married Sue Oft, who has coached tennis and worked as the librarian for Fruitland High, in 1974. The couple were honored as Fruitland High boosters of the year in 1982. According to Wright, the Ofts have been scorekeepers for over 3,650 Fruitland athletic contests.
• The 1993 football team: Designated as “Legends Inductees,” the 1993 team would be the first Grizzly team ever to bring back a state championship title. That year’s championship game took place between Fruitland and Glenns Ferry and was played at Holt Arena in Pocatello.
The Grizzlies defeated the Pilots 34-12 in that game, finishing the season with a record of 11-1. The Grizzlies have gone on to win more state championships since that game, according to Wright. They are preceded in the hall of fame by Mel Person, then coach of the Grizzlies.
“It will be great to celebrate those guys,” said Wright.
Wright explained how the inductees were selected.
“Originally it was our principal, our superintendent and our athletic director … We asked all coaches to compile a list of possible inductees” when the Hall of Fame started in 2014, said Wright. Today there are 18 additional voting members of the committee, he said.
“We send out a ballot for votes and induct three to four a year.”
The concept of inducting a team alongside individuals was brought to the table in 2018, he added. As a result, two track teams and the 1980 basketball team are in the hall of fame as well.
Wright said the hall of fame committee looks for individuals and teams whose contribution to the school and the athletic world stand out.
The banquet will be held at Fruitland Elementary School this year, instead of Four Rivers Cultural Center. When asked why the event is held at the elementary campus, Wright explained that the facility is logistically more conducive than the high school.
“If we have it at a school, we can have it at 40% of our capacity … If we have to have it away from here, then it’s going to have to go to [a lower capacity] or an outside,” he said. “In the elementary, we’ve got the auditorium and the kitchen, so we can actually serve out of the kitchen for the banquet. If we have it in the gym, we have no kitchen. It’s the best available [venue] that we have.”
He notes that the elementary has a projection screen that allows them to show a slide show or video of the inductees.
“We would hope that we could have the 250 that we normally get. In the last year, we had 280 people attend, which was awesome.”
But Wright notes no attempt will be made to break any attendance records because of the ongoing pandemic.
“Granted, we have the banquet and we have the auction and all that kind of stuff that goes with it, but it’s really about celebrating the people that have had the impact.”
Proceeds from the banquet and auction will benefit Fruitland High School athletics.
