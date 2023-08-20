Growing pains persist within Payette County Jail

Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech shares a slide presentation about capacity within the Payette County Jail with the newspaper on Tuesday. Creech is working to fuel conversation about how to expand the jail, as his office continues to struggle with overcrowding within the facility.
PAYETTE — For years, space has been diminishing at the facility that currently houses Payette County’s district and magistrate courts, drivers license division, county commissioners, sheriff’s office and jail. Closets haven been taken over for office space and the former meeting room for Payette County Commissioners has now been dedicated to information technology, something that was never dreamed of being needed when the facility was built in 1972. This has commissioners floating around to various court rooms — sometimes more than one a day — for their meetings. Even the staff room, break room and conference room are now gone, having been converted to offices. The last space conversions included turning a janitor closet into office space for the prosecuting attorney and converting a storage room for the jail to a patrol room.
An expansion for the courthouse and jail came in 2000, but nearly a quarter of a century later, the jail is over capacity more often than not.
“It’s crowded,” said Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech in a recent interview. “There are way more inmates than we have room for.”
This includes the number of inmates who stay in smaller cell blocks, including women facing serious charges and inmates in protective custody for one reason or another.
The vast majority of inmates — just over 80% —housed in the facility are there for felony crimes or serious misdemeanors, with many crimes related to illicit drugs, such as possession, distribution or trafficking. Creech emphasized they aren’t holding people over misdemeanor marijuana crimes. However, he did point out in a chart that since marijuana dispensaries opened in neighboring Ontario in 2019, arrests have gone up for most law enforcement agencies on the Idaho side.
There have been different ways to keep people out who don’t need in due to not being high-risk offenders, such as work crew. Furthermore, in 2019 the county established a pre-trial release program so non-violent offenders could be out while awaiting trial.
“With that in mind, the jail population continues to grow,” Creech said.
When the jail expanded in 2000 it added 53 beds, giving it 72 overall. Since then, due to various reasons the square-foot per inmate has expanded over the years, and there is now only space for 69 beds throughout all the housing units. When the Idaho Sheriff’s Association inspects the jail, they look at each and every housing unit and they could be out of compliance due to an issue in one unit.
The biggest issues is keeping inmates separate for a number of different reasons.
Number of days at or near capacity is growing
In a PowerPoint presentation shared with the Payette County Commission during its meeting on Aug. 14, Creech pointed out how most of the year, the inmate population is higher than or near capacity. The shift to higher numbers from 2016 to 2019 was shown. The shift downward in 2019 was attributed to the pre-trial release program and, Creech said 2020 was an anomaly. By 2021, there were more than 100 days with 54 or more inmates and by 2022, there were more than 140 days with 55 to 59 inmates.
On the day of his presentation to the commissioners, the jail was over capacity with 72 inmates; during the interview on Wednesday, there were 70. He said the aim in expanding the facility is to ensure it has the capability of handling population growth for at least 20 years, with the 2000 expansion not demonstrating this level of adequacy.
What they do now
There is a 72-hour window to deal with capacity and housing issues. This can be achieved by moving an inmate to another housing unit if one is available. Until then, they utilize cots.
Housing those in protective custody and women “are where we struggle the most,” he said, noting that since a new state prison is being built for women there are times when they have to stay in county jails for longer due to space constraints at the state level.
Starting the conversation
It’s been more than 20 years since they tried for a bond, but it’s at least time to start talking to the public about the need for more room. With the present location, expansion isn’t really a desired option, as there isn’t a lot of room to do that and Creech wouldn’t want the jail to expand toward the school.
The Sheriff’s Office had a booth at the Payette County Fair in order to talk to get the conversation rolling, Creech said.
“To talk about the need for infrastructure to be upgraded and expand and the avenues there for us to do that,” he said. “This has gone on for years, we just need to talk about it.”
Another piece of that conversation is how the current jail facility is “starting to have major issues,” according to Creech.
This includes drain pipes collapsing, which is an ongoing issue.
He said the public needs to know, because if they don’t it will be hard to support the needed changes.
“Transparency is really important.”
Looking at options
It’s unknown how much a new facility would cost, as well as how to get funding to build one.
There are a few options, Creech said, with a bond being the most commonly thought of. But, he noted it is difficult to pass them, because a two-thirds majority vote is needed to do so.
“Right now, people are concerned about how much the value of their home has gone up,” he said, however added that just because property values go up doesn’t necessarily mean taxes do, based on tax-shifting variables for residential, commercial and agriculture.
Another option is restarting impact fees, which have been stalled now for several years. However, in order to do that for a county facility, all three cities would have to be OK with that.
Creech said the community has been supportive over the years, but they have not been able to move the needle forward.
Furthermore, the impact fees are only for specific spending. It couldn’t go to fix already existing problems, such as the aging jail, but could go to build an additional facility.
It’s not the only answer, Creech said, but added that it could help offset a portion of a bond.
When it comes to levy rates, there are a lot of limitations, which are becoming more limited in the past two years due to action from the Legislature.
A last-ditch option could be to lease a facility, similar to what Canyon County has been doing with pods or trailers. However, Idaho law used to allow a 25-year lease. But that has now been reduced to five years, with a simple majority vote needed for anything beyond that.
The reason this is a final option is a lease doesn’t bring the county another revenue stream so it doesn’t help balance the budget.
Creech is hopeful for funding to build a new jail offsite from the current locations in the Payette area. One that would meet the current needs, but also provide ample room for growth, as they are overpopulated in the present location.
By building a new facility, beds could be rented out to agencies that need more room, such as Ada and Canyon counties, the state, and the U.S. Marshals.
With the current overcrowding, this revenue stream is not an option. He emphasized that the courthouse and jail which is attached suffers from similar struggles to utilize available space.
Corey Evan contributed to this article.
Leslie Thompsonis the editor of the Argus Observer and Independent-Enterprise. She can be reached at (541) 823-4818 or lesliet@argusobserver.com.
