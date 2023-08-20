Growing pains persist within Payette County Jail

Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech shares a slide presentation about capacity within the Payette County Jail with the newspaper on Tuesday. Creech is working to fuel conversation about how to expand the jail, as his office continues to struggle with overcrowding within the facility.

 Photo by Leslie Thompson | Independent-Enterprise

PAYETTE — For years, space has been diminishing at the facility that currently houses Payette County’s district and magistrate courts, drivers license division, county commissioners, sheriff’s office and jail. Closets haven been taken over for office space and the former meeting room for Payette County Commissioners has now been dedicated to information technology, something that was never dreamed of being needed when the facility was built in 1972. This has commissioners floating around to various court rooms — sometimes more than one a day — for their meetings. Even the staff room, break room and conference room are now gone, having been converted to offices. The last space conversions included turning a janitor closet into office space for the prosecuting attorney and converting a storage room for the jail to a patrol room.

An expansion for the courthouse and jail came in 2000, but nearly a quarter of a century later, the jail is over capacity more often than not.



