FRUITLAND — The Fruitland High School Class of 2022 proved they were too big to fail, as they gathered one last time before family and friends Monday evening. The total number of graduates crossing the stage at the Grizzlies’ football field was 117.
According to Principal Marci Haro, the graduates leave behind a number of new highs for underclassmen to aspire to.
“We have an amazing group of students that are headed to college, the workforce, military, trade school … a few on missions,” said Haro. “They’re extraordinary.”
With the school’s help, graduates were able to obtain scholarships totaling more than $230,000 in addition to scholarships they obtained on their own.
The commencement ceremony saw a healthy roster of half a dozen valedictorians: Jacob Hamann, Abigale Elam, Joshua Walker, Hannah Garman, Kaylie Martinez and Kylee Noyes. Salutatorian for the evening was Chanlar O’Neil.
“Our four years at Fruitland High School have been anything but ordinary,” said O’Neil. “Our class has broken records, won state championships in girls’ soccer, girls’ tennis, boys’ golf, cross country and track … We won the homecoming spirit stick, the class cup, tug-of-war, and we survived many ‘Vocab Wednesdays.’ We have come here to celebrate the ending of this journey, and the start of our next.”
“Our experiences in middle school helped us get used to change and responsibility,” said Elam.
“Our freshman and sophomore years represented a time of discovery and growth,” said Walker. “On our first day of high school, like every freshman class, we were intimidated by upper classmen, excited to see friends we had not seen all summer, worried about what everyone would think about our new shoes and clothes, and scared about the uncertainties of new teachers and a prospect of having a lot of homework.”
“At long last, junior year came around and we officially earned the title of upper classmen. Unfortunately, we had a misconception that this new title granted us more freedom and power, but forgot that it also meant more late nights, more deadlines, and less confidence in saying our test scores out loud,” said Garman. “We were resilient and managed to persevere long enough to face the absolute landslide that is senior year.”
The featured guest speaker for the evening was Mike Greif, a retired Fruitland Middle School teacher who instructed many of these graduates in science and coached some of them in sports prior to stepping back from his duties in 2018.
“The saying, ‘I’ve saved the best for last’ is appropriate. You are exceptional. You really are, in many ways,” said Greif. “You are my largest class ever, my most social, my most talkative and definitely one of my most intelligent classes.”
As part of his speech, Greif invited the graduates to sing the “Addie Bercliff Periodic Table Song,” set to the tune of “Come Together” by The Beatles, along with him. He said the point of using songs like this in the classroom was to make learning fun.
Prior to the awarding of medals and diplomas, and the cap toss, Grief closed his speech with this advice to the graduates:
“If you can figure out how to make your work play, or if you can’t figure out how to make your work play, fake it until you make it. Pretend and convince yourself you’re having fun until it becomes a reality.”
