Grizzly eyes justice against future criminals

FRUITLAND — It doesn’t always take being a victim of a crime to want to take a bite out of it. For Fruitland High School junior Hannah Garman, it just took seeing crime solvers in action … even if some of them are merely actors.
Garman participated in the 2021 Business Professionals of America National Leadership Conference in Business Law & Ethics during the first week of May, taking first place in the nation in an objective test on different laws. The conference was held remotely this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Garman’s school adviser Ginger Church recommended her to be featured in the newspaper in an email on May 12. Church said Garman is involved in a full picnic basket of activities among the Grizzlies.
“Hannah is an exceptional student, besides being involved with BPA, she also participates in percussion classes at FHS, and performing at her church in New Plymouth,” wrote Church. “In addition to those activities she participates in Musical Theater, FFA, Sources of Strength, Book Club, and Den Club.”
The newspaper spoke to Garman on Wednesday, to learn more about her goals for the future. She said she wants to become a forensic interviewer for the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
“My event wasn’t a presentation, it was just taking a test. It wasn’t super exciting but it was fine,” she said. “Then they have some different workshops where they have different guest speakers talk about different topics.”
Garman said what’s driving her to one day work in forensics is a lifelong love of psychology.
“I just like studying why people behave the way that they do, and I grew up watching shows like ‘Criminal Minds’ and ‘Law & Order,’” said Garman. “I have a cousin who lives in Colorado who was a detective, so I would always talk to him and he even let me go and sit with him in a court hearing about a sentencing. So I sat there and listened to the case and I just really liked it.”
Garman said she first heard about the Business Professionals of America program through a sibling.
“I have an older sister and she’s four years older than me, and she herself didn’t do BPA but she had a lot of friends who did it. She was like, ‘I never did it but I really think you should do it. I think it’d be something that interests you and it looks great on scholarships and college applications.’”
After putting the program off her freshman and sophomore years due to other commitments, Garman committed to the program starting the 2020-21 school year. She said family, including her parents, sister and aunt Cathy, and faith keep her going.
“I’m a very religious person,” she said. “I have a really supportive family and I would just say the fact that I always want to be better. I don’t like not improving.”
Garman attends First Baptist Church in New Plymouth and notes her aunt is in charge of music programs there.
She is expected to graduate next year, as part of the Class of 2022.
