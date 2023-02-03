‘Greater Idaho’ bill makes its way to statehouse

Rep. Judy Boyle speaks to the State Affairs Committee in the Idaho House of Representatives, regarding a joint memorial on the proposed Oregon-Idaho border move, as seen on Wednesday. She said the memorial is intended only to open discussions between the Oregon and Idaho legislatures, with a memorial making its way through the Oregon Legislature as of Jan. 15.

 Screenshot via Idaho Legislature

PAYETTE COUNTY — The discussion surrounding a proposal to move Idaho’s border nearer to the Pacific Ocean has made its way to the Idaho Statehouse; On Wednesday, House Joint Memorial 1 was introduced in the House of Representatives by the State Affairs Committee, sponsored by Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls.

“For quite a few years now, eastern Oregon has been quite unhappy with their state; Portland seems to be able to run everything there, and they have been asking for quite some time if they could move the border and become part of Idaho,” said Boyle during the bill’s print hearing the same day. “Because I live right on the border, I have known lots of people in eastern Oregon for many, many years.”



