‘Greater Idaho’ bill makes its way to statehouse

Rep. Judy Boyle speaks to the State Affairs Committee in the Idaho House of Representatives, regarding a joint memorial on the proposed Oregon-Idaho border move, as seen on Wednesday. She said the memorial is intended only to open discussions between the Oregon and Idaho legislatures, with a memorial making its way through the Oregon Legislature as of Jan. 15.
PAYETTE COUNTY — The discussion surrounding a proposal to move Idaho’s border nearer to the Pacific Ocean has made its way to the Idaho Statehouse; On Wednesday, House Joint Memorial 1 was introduced in the House of Representatives by the State Affairs Committee, sponsored by Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls.
“For quite a few years now, eastern Oregon has been quite unhappy with their state; Portland seems to be able to run everything there, and they have been asking for quite some time if they could move the border and become part of Idaho,” said Boyle during the bill’s print hearing the same day. “Because I live right on the border, I have known lots of people in eastern Oregon for many, many years.”
Boyle told the committee that voters in 11 Oregon counties in have passed resolutions in favor of the move. She clarified that the bill is only asking to open a formal discussion about the proposal’s feasibility between the two states’ legislatures.
“To move a border you have to have both [states’ legislatures] agree … and then it has to go to Congress for approval,” she added.
According to Boyle, shifting the border would see an additional 380,000 people living in Idaho, giving the state an additional Congressional seat as a result. She also cited a Claremont Institute report which reported a net benefit of $170 million in additional tax revenue.
She added that this would also benefit farming activity by allowing those wishing to move to Idaho to stay in their homes instead, reducing the need to convert agricultural land to residential. But one of her primary concerns is legalized marijuana and other “hard drugs” from Oregon making their way across the border where they are not legal.
“My county [Washington County] has been overwhelmed with drugs, since that started. The cities there and the sheriff, they’re having a terrible time … trying to get a handle on all this. By moving that border back over way on the other side, at least the drugs would be that far away.”
A map on the Greater Idaho website indicates that as presently supported by 11 Oregon counties, the border would move to what is presently central Oregon.
“Is it a long shot? Probably. But how will we know if we never start?”
A full hearing before the committee is scheduled for Feb. 13 at 9 a.m. A request for comment from Boyle is pending as of press time.
A similar bill, Senate Joint Memorial 2, being floated in the Oregon Legislature this session, invites Idaho’s lawmakers and governor to begin talks with Oregon. The bill was introduced in the Senate Committee on Rules Jan. 9. Its chief sponsor is Sen. Dennis Linthicum, R-Klamath Falls. No meetings regarding the bill are presently scheduled.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.