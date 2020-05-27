PAYETTE
Having weathered the storm known as novel coronavirus COVID-19, the Payette High School Class of 2020 were undeterred from coming together for their graduation parade on Main Street on May 21.
Prior to the parade, the seniors were presented with diplomas individually, some taking the chance to have their diplomas delivered to their home with members of the Board of Trustees in tow. Most, however, chose to walk the stage at Payette High.
While other school districts’ parades featured students being driven around their respective downtown areas, the Payette School District worked with the administration at Payette High School and decided to flip the script.
“When we were working on the social distancing piece, a lot of districts are driving their graduates through, and we didn’t feel like we could social distance the crowds on the side of the street,” said Superintendent Robin Gilbert. “Plus you don’t get to see the graduates, the graduates don’t get to see [each other]. So we decided on putting the graduates on the street, so all the families can see them and cheer them on.”
To make this ‘reverse parade’ happen, as Gilbert called it, the district got together with city staff to facilitate the parade.
“We [had] the street marked off for two blocks, with an ‘X’ every seven feet for the social distancing and to spread them out,” said Gilbert.
Gilbert said said the biggest challenge was getting the graduates to spread out.
“They’ve graduated … they’re not following directions!” Gilbert exclaimed.
A line of cars, filled with friends, family and members of the public, awaited the 7 p.m. start of the festivities at the onion sheds at the north end of Main Street. The queue extended down Third Avenue North, all the way to U.S. Highway 95.
Once the Fire Department sounded their well-known downtown siren, the graduating seniors lined Main Street, as family and friends began to pass by in their decorated vehicles with waving and cheering, honking horns, tossing candy and popping confetti guns.
While the parade was formatted with seniors standing on the sidewalk and families driving by in an effort to promote social distancing amid the ongoing pandemic, sparse crowds showed up along Main Street anyway to watch the cars roll by.
As the festivities rolled on, the rain clouds rolled in. As the tassel ceremony approached, rains reduced piles of confetti and uneaten candy to a soggy mess. Nonetheless, the graduates’ mood was not dampened whatsoever.
At the end of the parade, Class President Alan Alva led the tassel ceremony before graduates tossed their caps into the cloudy sky which included one cloud made of red powder.
To round out the evening, a double rainbow appeared in the sky to symbolize a bright future ahead for the Class of 2020.
