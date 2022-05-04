Governor’s roundtable draws many law enforcement comments at Weiser

By Corey Evan
Independent-Enterprise
WEISER — If you’re a regular reader of the Argus Observer, you’re likely well-aware of the present situation regarding fentanyl in the Western Treasure Valley. But how is it affecting the men and women of law enforcement?
As illustrated by Gov. Brad Little’s Operation: Esto Perpetua roundtable and citizens action group panel discussion at Weiser’s Vendome Event Center on April 27, fentanyl is changing how they do their jobs, big time. This being the second such meeting, the first having been held in Coeur d’Alene on April 4, Little and a panel of local government officials heard comments by law enforcement leaders from around the state of Idaho.
The panel includes Speaker of the House Scott Bedke, R-Oakley; Idaho State Police Director Kedrick Wills; Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland; Coeur d’Alene Mayor Jim Hammond; Shoshone-Paiute Tribe Chairman Brian Thomas; Dana Kirkham, former mayor of Ammon; and attorney Luke Malek, who acts as chairman.
Little stated in his introduction that he started Operation: Esto Perpetua in response to the “meteoric” rise in fentanyl cases.
“I have been very concerned about this for a year and a half,” said Little. “Last summer, Col. Wills sent some of his drug enforcement people down to the southern border and came back with a lot of good information.”
This includes the sourcing of fentanyl’s ingredients from China and its subsequent manufacture in Mexico, where fentanyl is manufactured in unregulated facilities. That information is helping guide the State Police, as they are setting up a new forensic lab in Idaho Falls.
“Buying one of these pills off the street is almost double the chances of dying as in playing Russian roulette,” Little emphasized.
The panel is in phase one of its response to the crisis, seeking public and law enforcement input about fentanyl’s impact over a period of two months. The second phase involves the panel identifying and making recommendations for Little’s law enforcement panel to determine what actions to take.
Bedke said in his travels statewide that he learned how fentanyl stands to threaten the state’s identity.
“This issue here has the potential to change who we are as a state; We’ve got to be ever-diligent of staying on top of this,” said Bedke.
“This is a threat to our very way of life in Idaho,” said Wills. “Together, we hope to find the answers, and the partnerships that we forge in this … are key to this, so that we can make sure that we together find the solutions that work for Idaho.”
“In the tribal communities, it affects everyone from our health care to our families, especially our families who have lost a loved one to drugs,” said Thomas. “It is huge, because on the reservation everyone pretty much knows each other.”
Members of the public gave input, in addition to law enforcement, to help the roundtable panel coordinate resources to respond to the present situation. The consensus among those who spoke: It’s bad.
“We are inundated with these calls, on overdoses to name some, seizures, interdiction, and some of the problems that we have … and the committee knows this, we don’t have a field test for this that’s appropriate,” said Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue. “If you look at the K-9 situation alone, when we could have a dog run a car, assist on a search warrant … we’re putting those K-9’s at risk. We have a lot of money invested in those dogs. They’re an absolute great tool, but this has now become a precipice where we’re going to be harming those dogs or losing those dogs, just by entering them into the scene.”
Donahue noted that drug cartels in Mexico are selling fentanyl pills at high enough quantities that they are selling them for as little as $2 per pill, and such are being resold at much higher prices.
According to Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei, even bare-hand contact by someone who is under the influence of fentanyl has proven enough to have serious consequences; He reported that an officer’s arm went numb from being grabbed by a suspect who was under the influence of fentanyl.
Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech reported that fentanyl overdoses and deaths have occurred in his jurisdiction.
“It is affecting our community, and we have had numerous things that are affecting us; Some of it is sharing a border with Ontario, Oregon,” said Creech. “Since the sanctuaries over there have gone in, the drug traffic that’s come over, whether it’s user amounts or trafficking amounts, has been very prevalent in our own community.”
Presently, drug tests are conducted by an outside source, which means increased turnaround times. Creech said limited staffing, due to a lack of applicants, has resulted in limited ability to establish task forces against drugs.
Matt Thomas, Washington County Sheriff, put greater emphasis on the role Oregon is playing in Idaho’s response.
“Until Oregon pulls their head out of their [expletive], and realizes that their human experiment on drugs is not working, we’re going to continue to have a drug problem here,” said Thomas. “We just had four weeks ago, thee people [overdose], one dying, all within two hours apart. They got the substance out of Oregon… and that’s any drugs.”
Thomas noted that as fentanyl continues to be found in other drugs and substances, “you can’t trust anything … because they’re lacing everything.”
Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff adds that his officers patrol for drug offenders daily, along Northwest 16th Street where it meets the bridge from Ontario.
Payette County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Duke explained that Oregon remains a safe haven for local offenders to hide from prosecution there. He said prosecuting offenders is difficult, because lack of field tests means an arrest is not immediately possible.
Because of the risk fentanyl poses to officers, multiple agencies are equipping them with Narcan, also known as naloxone, which is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Noteworthy is that USNews.com reports an ongoing push for schools to stock Narcan on campus, and that Boise State University has stocked Narcan kits on campus since 2016, according to the Idaho Statesman.
One area of Idaho law Little says needs improvement is the state’s sentencing laws.
“We’re also indeed going to look at our sentencing laws, to make sure we’re going after the people we really want to go after; People who are truly trafficking. As Esto Perpetua progresses, we need to … on a side track, work on our sentencing law, so that Idaho stays the bastion of a place for traffickers to stay out of,” Little said.
He responded to Bedke’s observations that response to the crisis will result in cost overruns with, “That’s the case everywhere.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.