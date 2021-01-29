Gov. Little signs vaccine transparency order

PAYETTE COUNTY — During a virtual news briefing on Thursday, Gov. Brad Little announced he had signed an executive order to establish transparency in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccinations supplied to the state of Idaho. Under his ‘Transparency in the Administration of the COVID-19 Vaccine’ order, public health districts and health care providers are required to report to the state how many doses they have received, how many they have administered and how many are in inventory.
Little said the aim of the order is to ensure the vaccine is given out as quickly as it can be.
“Safety and transparency are paramount in the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho,” said Little. “We owe it to Idahoans to get shots in the arms of people who want it within seven days of doses coming into Idaho. Using the information that will be available through my executive order, we will be able to tell if a provider is not administering their allocated doses quickly enough so we can step in to help speed things up.”
Under the order, public health districts would need to report to the state how many doses they receive on a weekly basis. It requires the districts to report the total number of allocated doses administered, as well as how many doses they have remaining on hand each day.
Enrolled vaccine providers are included in these requirements, and are expected to administer doses within seven days of getting them.
Beginning no later than Feb. 8, the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare will post these totals to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard daily until the order is rescinded or expires through operation of law.
The order prohibits personal health or identifying information of any vaccine recipient to be posted or in any way made available to the public.
Senior citizens ages 65 and older will be eligible to set appointments for COVID-19 vaccination beginning Monday, according to Little. At the same time, he asked Idahoans to exercise continued patience in awaiting their turn to get a vaccine.
“Our goal with COVID-19 vaccine planning and distribution is, in part, to reduce transmission, preserve a functioning health care system and get back to normal as quickly as possible,” said Little.
Dave Jeppesen, director of Health and Welfare, said the state would remain reasonably flexible with those living in Idaho and working in another state or vice versa about vaccine distribution.
“We’re not instructing providers to turn people away, if somebody’s got an appointment and is signed up, and happens to live in Washington and work in Idaho, we don’t want to get in the middle of that, said Jeppesen. “We’re not opening it up for anybody from any state to come, but we’re also not putting a prohibition in place that would put in a barrier for those who live in those cross-border communities.”
Little noted that as vaccine production ramps up, statewide distribution can follow suit with scalable resources still in place.
“That’s one of the real advantages of having the National Guard, ’cause they’re logistics experts,” said Little. “In these smaller communities here in the Treasure Valley, the example I think of is my home town and Payette and Weiser, you could do a clinic at Emmett and then go to Weiser and then go to Payette, and use the National Guard and the health district and you can really ramp up.”
Little express confidence in the potential to speed up distribution as vaccine production increases.
The executive order takes effect Monday. When asked about adverse side effects upon receiving his first dose, Little said he experienced none.
“I got a shingles shot a few months back and believe me, the COVID-19 shot was a walk in the park,” he stated.
