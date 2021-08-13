Gov. Little renews calls for Idahoans to receive vaccines

PAYETTE COUNTY — In a press conference held at Nampa High School Thursday, Gov. Brad Little announced that he has directed $30 million toward expanding COVID-19 testing in Idaho’s K-12 schools. The announcement comes days before the start of the 2021-22 school year in much of the state.
“To those friends and neighbors of ours waiting to receive the vaccine, the time to get the vaccine is now,” said Little.
Little shared statistics about the latest increase in COVID-19 cases statewide, highlighting that hospitals statewide are once again “filling up” with COVID-19 patients. There were 585 new cases reported statewide on Wednesday.
According to his office, unvaccinated people account for 98.9% of new cases, 98.6% of related hospitalizations and 98.7% of related deaths in Idaho since Jan. 1.
“If more Idahoans do not choose to get vaccinated now, then in the coming days and weeks, with the highly-transmissible Delta variant now circulating widely in communities across Idaho, our epidemiologists say projections indicate case counts could continue to increase through the fall and exceed last year’s peak for daily case counts.”
Little said if such an increase occurred, it could threaten the state’s economic growth significantly.
Andrea McNutt, a Spanish teacher at Nampa High School, shared her experience working with students during the rollercoaster of setting changes during the 2020-21 school year.
“I’ve watched the many emotions that come along with distance learning and a constantly changing schedule,” said McNutt. “I’ve watched my students thrive in class and disappear when we switched to online. I’ve watched my daughter cry as she realized she wouldn’t be able to do her end-of-year performance in music class, to waking up at five in the morning because she was so excited to be reunited with the other half of her class.”
Despite children under age 12 not being eligible for vaccination, McNutt expressed hope to have her students in-person for the entire school year, as she urged Idahoans to take precautions against COVID-19.
“I know that my hoping will not be enough; Our ability to be in school full-time hinges on a variety of factors, some of which that are in our control and some that are not.”
She added she looks forward to watching her daughter perform in-person.
Little noted that efforts to assure the public the vaccine is safe are ongoing, especially parents of children ages 12 to 17. He urged these parents to talk to their child’s doctor about vaccination.
“I understand there are many who simply will not receive the vaccine under any circumstances, but there are also a lot of others who are on the fence about receiving the vaccine,” he said. “To those friends and neighbors of ours waiting to receive the vaccine, the time to get the vaccine is now, when our students are going back to school. We can minimize or eliminate disruptions in the delivery of education as well as sports and extracurricular activities during this school year if more Idahoans choose to get vaccinated now. Our younger population cannot receive the vaccine and they need us – the adults – to make the right decision now so they can stay well and have a productive, successful school year.”
He also expressed hope to fill the bleachers in Nampa’s gymnasium and those of other Idaho schools with fans cheering students on during athletic contests. But he said it depends on Idahoans to get their vaccine.
