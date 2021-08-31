Gov. Little ramps up COVID-19 supports for hospitals

PAYETTE COUNTY — In a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Brad Little announced that state officials had activated the Idaho National Guard to provide up to an additional 370 personnel to assist hospitals with the latest surge in COVID-19 cases. After touring a full intensive care unit Monday evening, where all patients present were unvaccinated, Little called what he saw “heartbreaking.”
“Our healthcare system is designed to deal with the everyday realities of life; Our healthcare system is not designed to withstand the prolonged strain caused by an unrestrained global pandemic,” Little said.
He noted that Northern Idaho is especially affected by the latest rise in cases, and that over 98% of those hospitalized statewide are unvaccinated. Statewide as of Monday, 496 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19, with 160 cases confirmed.
Little said that hospitals were “beyond constrained,” and that the state is “teetering on the brink” to declaring “crisis care” standards, meaning that not all patients would be able to access care. The state has never activated crisis care before, according to Little.
“On a daily call with hospitals this morning, we heard there are only four adult ICU beds available in the entire state, out of close to 400. Where hospitals have converted other spaces to be used as contingency ICU beds, those are filling up too,” said Little.
Following are examples of supports the Guard will provide in this latest activation, as detailed in a news release which followed the announcement.
• Up to 150 guardsmen will be deployed to short-staffed medical facilities, to help with logistics such as screenings and lab work, among others.
• 200 additional medical and administrative personnel are being made available under contract to the state by the U.S. General Service Administration.
• A 20-person Department of Defense medical response team will service Northern Idaho, which has the state’s lowest vaccination rates according to Little.
He added that some schools have already transitioned back to remote learning temporarily, due to outbreaks among staff and students. Compass Charter School in Meridian is one of them, according to Idaho Ed News.
Little renewed his call for Idahoans who have not acted to get vaccinated to do so, calling it a “ticket” to ending the pandemic.
“We need more Idahoans to choose to receive the safe and effective vaccine,” said Little. “The vaccine protects you from landing in the hospital or worse … The vaccine significantly slows the spread of the virus. The time to receive the vaccine is now.”
Little expressed hope that this latest measure and more vaccination among Idahoans would help avert the need for crisis care. Last week, he announced the opening of three monoclonal antibody treatment centers in the state, to help those at greatest risk for serious disease and preserve hospital capacity statewide.
Idaho remains in stage four of Little’s “Stay Healthy” order, in effect since May 11.
