Gov. Little declares Computer Science Ed Week

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has proclaimed Dec. 7-13 Computer Science Education Week in Idaho and urges the state’s citizens to participate in the Hour of Code.
“Job opportunities in computer science will continue to grow, and introducing our students to computer science early on will expose them to real-world experiences and strengthen critical thinking skills that will serve them throughout their lives,” Little said.
Hour of Code participants can code alongside Little and other special guests throughout the week in prerecorded sessions, including former NASA astronaut Steve Swanson and the Idaho STEM Action Center’s new interim executive director, Dr. Kaitlin Maguire.
Students also can code with game designers. Idaho-based Blocksmith VR has created “Don’t Yeet the Yeti,” an Hour of Code activity for beginners, and game creators have prerecorded an hour-long session students can follow along with this week. The game teaches students how to edit and create conditional statements and then they’re tasked with completing an unfinished game by adding JavaScript code to rescue a yeti and its friends. If the code doesn’t work, then the yeti is yeeted, i.e., tossed from the game. Visit blocksmithxr.com/blog/openhourofcode for instructions on how to navigate to the game.
The Idaho STEM Action Center is holding a social media contest for Hour of Code participants this week, too, with prizes like Raspberry Pi computers. To enter, follow the STEM Action Center on Facebook (@IdahoSTEMAC) or Instagram (IdahoSTEMAC). Snap a picture of how you participated and tag it with #CodingIdaho, #CSEdWeek, and #IdahoSTEMAC. U.S. Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho) is among several noteworthy Gem State residents taking part in the social media campaign.
Visit the STEM Action Center’s computer science page at STEM.idaho.gov/computerscience to watch Gov. Little’s proclamation, code alongside our special guests, learn how to attend the Blocksmith VR’s coding session with its “Don’t Yeet the Yeti” game designers, and find more CS activities and resources.
Idaho STEM Action Center interim executive director Dr. Kaitlin Maguire said organizations statewide are hosting about 100 Hour of Code events this year -- some virtual, some in-person -- that are important to Idaho’s continued prosperity.
“Educators are increasingly referring to coding as ‘the fourth R’ -- reading, writing, arithmetic, and algorithms -- because computers and technology play such an essential role in everyday life,” she said. “Computer science is one of the most in-demand college degrees, computing is used in a variety of careers, and strong demand is expected for computer occupations, such as IT security and software development -- especially here in Idaho, where our tech sector is one of the fastest growing in the nation.”
According to the Idaho Dept. of Labor, 19 of Idaho’s top-20 hot jobs through 2026 require STEM skills -- with applications software developers and information security analysts among the top-five in-demand fields. It predicts demand for applications software developers and information security analysts will grow by 30 percent annually between 2016-2026.
Code.org reports the average salary for a computing occupation in Idaho is $71,947, which is significantly higher than the state’s overall average salary of $43,480.
Visit STEM.idaho.gov/computerscience, hourofcode.com, code.org, and csedweek.org for more information, and visit csunplugged.org for activities that don’t involve screen time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.