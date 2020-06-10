Going back to church

A meetinghouse of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day saints, as seen on June 9. Eric Dahle, president of the Ontario Oregon stake, which covers a portion of Payette County, hopes to return with limited services by July 1.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent Enterprise

ONTARIO - Now that governors in Idaho and Oregon have relaxed restrictions on religious gatherings, local congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are now implementing the two-phase reintegration guidelines issued by the First Presidency of the Church on May 19, as well as seeking further guidance from Church authorities.

Ontario Oregon Stake President Eric Dahle expressed gratitude for the chance to move forward with planning for reintegration of the stake.

“We are grateful that Oregon has allowed Malheur County to progress to the next phase, allowing faith based gatherings of up to 250 people,” said Dahle in an email on July 7. “We are looking forward to being able to meet together again soon.”

Dahle said the stake hopes to resume with limited sacrament services by July 1.

