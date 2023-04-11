Glen Croft to become new leader

PAYETTE — The search for a new superintendent for the Payette School District concluded with an announcement on April 4 that Glen Croft, presently principal at Middleton Academy, will succeed Interim Superintendent Brad Baumberger. The announcement follows the district’s second attempt in as many school years to find a permanent district captain after Robin Gilbert went ashore in 2022.
In an introduction letter obtained by the newspaper on April 4, Croft sought to introduce himself to staff and patrons as well as share some of his history.
“As the new Superintendent of Payette School District, it is an honor to become a member of Pirate Nation,” wrote Croft. “During these past few weeks, I have had many interactions with parents, faculty, and students. From these interactions, it is clear that Payette has dynamic staff members, dedicated parents and involved community members. Building relationships is of the utmost importance in any leadership position and building positive connections with our parents, teachers, and community is my top priority.”
In addition to serving as principal, Croft wrote that he has been working as the Career Technical Education director for the Middleton School District for three years.
“As the [Middleton] school district has grown, we have worked diligently to create new CTE Pathways and have expanded our program offerings to include Health Professions, Construction, and we are currently working with the state to create a new Commercial Driver’s License certification Pathway.”
Among his top priorities for Payette are student and parent engagement and ensuring those he works with feel safe and respected.
“I believe in the importance of building strong relationships with students, families and staff members … I also believe in open communication and I always welcome ideas and volunteers from parents and community members.”
In an email to the newspaper on Monday, Andy Kirkendall, chairman of the Board of Trustees, said the community was a big help in the board’s decision making.
“While they had positive feedback about all of our candidates, we got a great community fit for Dr. Croft’s focuses, strengths, and vision for the Payette School District going forward,” wrote Kirkendall. “Dr. Croft had definitely done his homework regarding our district and had identified some of our opportunities, however he also had great plans to continue a lot of areas that we are already seeing success.”
He said Croft’s optimism, and focus on helping students succeed all the way from kindergarten is what won him over.
“Some of the success we have seen from Dr. Croft in his previous districts will be great experience as they are in similar size districts and the programs he has put in place and developed will transition well to Payette. I look forward to working directly with Dr. Croft and know he is going to be an amazing addition to our team!”
The terms of Croft’s contract was approved with a unanimous vote by the school board at its regular meeting on Monday. He officially takes to the bridge on July 10, as he has several obligations at Middleton which will not end until then according to Business Manager Barbara Choate.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. he can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
