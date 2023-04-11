Glen Croft to become new leader

Glen Croft will be the new Payette School District superintendent, beginning July 10. He is presently the principal of Middleton Academy.

 Photo courtesy of Payette School District

PAYETTE — The search for a new superintendent for the Payette School District concluded with an announcement on April 4 that Glen Croft, presently principal at Middleton Academy, will succeed Interim Superintendent Brad Baumberger. The announcement follows the district’s second attempt in as many school years to find a permanent district captain after Robin Gilbert went ashore in 2022.

In an introduction letter obtained by the newspaper on April 4, Croft sought to introduce himself to staff and patrons as well as share some of his history.



Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. he can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.

Tags

Load comments