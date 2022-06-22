Gilbert checks in with school board one last time

PAYETTE — For one last time on June 13, outgoing Superintendent Robin Gilbert provided the Payette School District Board of Trustees with an update on the status of her districtwide goals. But before she could give her update, Board Chairman Andy Kirkendall presented her with a gift on behalf of the board: A basket of flowers.
Following are examples of comments given by Gilbert.
District update
In terms of job postings, Gilbert said the district has seven positions open at McCain Middle School, alone. These include the position of school counselor and principal, the latter resulting from the resignation of Rick Hale which takes effect at the end of June. At the same time, the district continues to weigh whether it will continue the employment of Payette High School’s Dean of Students, because his position was made possible through a grant. That decision will influence the district’s ability to fill certain positions at McCain, she said.
Monies are set aside for social and emotional learning curriculum through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. The challenge, Gilbert noted, is finding a program which does not include elements of critical race theory.
“It’s been a process to find a program that doesn’t have those gray areas,” she said, adding she has had to ask for help discerning these without the time needed to read every lesson in advance. She reports that one program, InFocus, was created in Utah and is used in southern Idaho. She observed that it is written without politically-sensitive material.
Facilities update
Work to complete the expansion of the Payette High School cafeteria building continues, with unification of the old and new portions now in progress, according to Beniton Construction.
“The high school is cleaning up pretty quick, and they’re ready to get in in July and do all the final construction and that all should go really fast. They’ve seen everything, they’re not expecting anymore surprises with the work. They feel like they know what’s there,” said Gilbert.
A Payette High alum experienced an automobile accident which damaged the base of the electronic sign at McCain Middle, according to Gilbert. The alum acknowledged responsibility for the accident, and a request for repair quotes is in progress as of press time.
At Payette High, the planned football and baseball scoreboard upgrade has been delayed until November, according to Gilbert. Work to evaluate the new scoreboard’s electrical and structural needs against the existing infrastructure ran the district $8,000 but has helped ready the project for bids. These are being conducted through Hutchinson Smith Architects of Boise.
Continuous Improvement Plan
Gilbert provided trustees with data to use in its work on the district’s updated continuous improvement plan, which is to be posted WHERE on Oct. 1. According to metrics obtained by the newspaper on Monday, the district has a four-year cohort graduation rate of 90% for 2021, equal to that of 2020. However, on the college entrance exam, only 20% of students met the benchmark.
On the ISAT, 48% of 8th grade students scored proficent on the math portion in 2020 (up from 43% in 2019), and 60% of them scored proficient on the English-Language Arts portion (up from 50% in 2019).
However, Gilbert noted that state officials “scrub” data for students who have not been in a particular district for a certain amount of time.
“They’re saying if we’re to be able to improve their academics, they need to be here for a set amount of time,” said Gilbert.
Gilbert said the month of July is when updated data is to become available. She notes that while overall graduation rates remain flat, the district’s dropout rate among special education students was at 6.12% for 2021, whereas the district’s target was just 1.58%.
Brad Baumberger has been selected to take over as superintendent in July. He previously served as a business teacher at Payette High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.