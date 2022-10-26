Georgia Hanigan resigns

Payette County Commissioner Georgia Hanigan’s official photo, as it appears on the county’s website. Hanigan announced her resignation effective Oct. 18 in light of health concerns, as indicated in her letter to fellow commissioners Reece Hrizuk and Jennifer Riebe.

 Photo courtesy of Payette County

PAYETTE — Payette County Commissioner Georgia Hanigan handed in her resignation letter during the Payette County Board of Commissioners’ regular meeting on Oct. 17. According to the letter, she resigned from the board in response to ongoing

health concerns.



Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.

Tags

Load comments