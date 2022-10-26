Georgia Hanigan resigns

Payette County Commissioner Georgia Hanigan’s official photo, as it appears on the county’s website. Hanigan announced her resignation effective Oct. 18 in light of health concerns, as indicated in her letter to fellow commissioners Reece Hrizuk and Jennifer Riebe.
PAYETTE — Payette County Commissioner Georgia Hanigan handed in her resignation letter during the Payette County Board of Commissioners’ regular meeting on Oct. 17. According to the letter, she resigned from the board in response to ongoing
health concerns.
Hanigan has served on the board since 2016, with her resignation effective Oct. 18.
“It has been truly an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Payette County and I will be forever grateful for the friendships and memories I have found here,” she wrote.
“Georgia was a pleasure to work with. I will miss her calm and reasonable demeanor," wrote County Clerk Lindsey Bratcher in a Tuesday email.
County Planning and Zoning Administrator Patti Nitz added her well-wishes in a separate email Tuesday.
“It has been a pleasure working with Georgia Hanigan these past few years and I am sorry to see her go,” wrote Nitz. “She brought a good perspective to the Board of County Commissioners with her experience on the Payette City Council and her knowledge of the County as a long-standing resident. I will miss her insight and I wish her the very best as
she moves forward with her plans for the future.”
A Payette County Republican Central Committee notice was published last week in the Argus Observer, the Payette County website, the county’s Facebook page and that of the committee, seeking applicants to fill Hanigan’s position.
“Eight applications were received from those interested in filling this vacancy and those
applicants will be interviewed by the Precinct Committee Members of the Republican Central Committee on Thursday,” according to Nitz. “The interviews, which are open
to the public, will be conducted in the District Courtroom at the Payette County Courthouse beginning at 7:00 p.m. Once the interviews are completed, the Committee Members will select three of the candidates to forward on to Governor Brad Little for his consideration. He will determine which of those three he believes to be the best suited for the position and he will make the appointment.”
The courthouse is at 1130 3rd Ave. N., Payette. For more information, call the County Clerk’s Office at (208) 642-6000.
Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
