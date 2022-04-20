ONTARIO — It was a rainy morning on Saturday, as friends, family and citizens gathered at Four Rivers Cultural Center to celebrate the life of late Payette County Commissioner Marc Shigeta. Several hundred people were present in the Meyer McLean Theater, where the stage was lined with flowers.
The gathering was officiated by Chad Henggeler of Henggeler Packing Company, with Shigeta’s widow, Patsy, and their family present during the gathering.
Several of Shigeta’s colleagues spoke during the event, including former commissioner Larry Church, former county clerk Betty Dressen and incumbent Commissioner Reece Hrizuk.
“Marc was a true leader who gave a lot of his life to the service of others, particularly the community,” said Church. “He gave the most precious thing we have, and that is time. Marc served at numerous boards. Of course, my association with Marc was primarily through the Payette County Commission.”
Church said he got to know Shigeta while they were attending the University of Idaho, as they were members of the same fraternity. He observed that while Shigeta served for nearly 20 years, this service came at a time of high turnover in county commissions throughout Idaho.
“On the stressful side, Marc and I had extended periods of time when it was just the two of us … With only two commissioners, you both have to agree to get anything done. And we did not always agree!”
Despite this, Church said their differences helped draw them closer together.
Dressen touched on Shigeta’s accounting abilities and his knowledgability.
“I was so impressed with Marc. I thought, ‘Instead of being an accountant, he should have been a lawyer,’” said Dressen. “And he goes, ‘Well, most people read magazines on the throne. I read Idaho Code.’”
Dressen recalled Shigeta telling her that a person doesn’t necessarily have to be in pain when their time of death comes.
“As we worked together the 20 years, I could see that Marc had a high tolerance for pain. I don’t know that maybe he felt really good and therefore didn’t really pay much attention to the fact that 20 years ago when he had his first heart issue,I think he told me he lost a third of his heart. But the guy was a workaholic. Thank God for his children, the boys that took over the farm,” she added.
Henggeler spoke about the time he and Shigeta spent together in county government.
“I joined the [Planning and Zoning Commission] in 2003 … before he became a county commissioner,” said Henggeler. “We would always visit about different county issues and I always kind of knew where I stood with Marc; I would try and lobby a bit sometimes and visit about the issues. He would always either ‘Exactly, correct,’ or ‘I don’t know, Henggeler.’ I always appreciated that.”
Henggeler added that he got excited whenever Shigeta would phone him, as he said the conversation was always interesting. One conversation included how Shigeta got into politics.
“He said, ‘Well, the doctor told me I have a heart condition. So I decided I had to slow down at the farm, so I got into politics.’ People would look at him like, ‘What?’”
Hrizuk said that when he first joined the board of commissioners four years ago, he and Shigeta were skeptical of each other.
“It didn’t take long for us to realize that we both had similar mindsets, and he really became not just a friend but a mentor towards me,” said Hrizuk. “I always thought I was conservative when it came to budgeting. I think my wife thinks I’m a tightwad … That paled in comparison with Marc. I don’t think you could ever be more conservative than Marc when it came to the county budget.”
Hrizuk coined a phrase to summarize what he called the “Marc treatment” which many county employees received when making requests during budget cycles: “It was called the ‘Shigeta shake;’ It really became a term of endearment around the courthouse.”
Toward the end of the gathering, a slideshow was presented which showed pictures of Shigeta from the time he grew up all the way to his later years, set to the music of The Eagles.
