PAYETTE Treasure Valley Connection is moving the location for its monthly Gals & Guys event on Feb. 8. Initially, it was going to be at Kirley’s Family Dining, in Ontario; however, it has now moved to Erika's Kitchen in Payette, which was formerly the Hideaway Grill.

"A text this morning from Reva at Kirley's Restaurant said they were closing immediately!  Someone new has bought the building and will renovate," wrote Wanda Lehmkuhl in an update on Friday afternoon. 

The theme of this month’s event is “Finding your purpose in every season of life.” Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the program and meal at 6 p.m.

A lecture on kinesiology will be given by Laura Rader from Healing the Sole in Boise. Her lecture will revolve around “Addressing every cell in your body through the signal system in your feet.”

The inspirational speaker for the event will be Janice Mathers from Bend, whose topic is “Finding your purpose in every season.” Mathers will also host a speakers’ workshop on Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Music for the event will be provided by Diann Wilson of Caldwell.

Erika's is at 1630 Third Ave. S., Payette. Tickets are $12 and include a buffet.

To make a reservation, phone or text Wanda Lehmkuhl at (208) 739-5030.

Treasure Valley Connection, previously called Ladies Night Out, is associated with Stonecroft Ministries International.

