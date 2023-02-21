Fundraiser for family of mother and daughter killed in rollover on now

Jessica Birch Ross’ picture is featured on a GoFundMe campaign, to raise funds for her family following her death alongside her daughter, Janice Reay, in a rollover accident in Cassia County on Friday.
PAYETTE — Friday afternoon saw the tragic loss of two Payette residents, Jessica Birch Ross and her daughter Janice Reay, when the vehicle they were traveling in rolled over while they and two other family members were on Interstate 86 in Cassia County. Ross’ mother Ginger and another daughter, Gracie, were injured in the crash.
According to an Idaho State Police news release Friday evening, a 47-year-old Payette woman was traveling east in a 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe when it went off the right shoulder. The vehicle then “swerved, came back on to the roadway, over corrected, drove off the right shoulder, hit a culvert and rolled.”
A GoFundMe campaign for their family was organized on Saturday by Stephanie King. On the campaign’s website, King wrote that while family members are deeply saddened by the loss, that they also feel a sense of blessing at the same time.
“If you knew the Birch, Ross, or Reay families, you would understand why so many people are reeling at the news of their passing,” wrote King. “The impact they made on this world and the genuine love they had for not only their families and their friends, but even strangers, was immeasurable. The world is a little darker today. And while there will be time to grieve and celebrate the incredible lives they lived, we know if Jessica were here today, she’d tell us to focus on her mother and her daughter. So that is what we will do.”
Ross’ Facebook page has seen numerous comments by those who knew her. Following are examples of their remarks.
Hannah Eccles wrote, “Jessica and I met at Girls Weekend and we clicked. We were besties right then and there. We would Marco Polo almost daily. She will be deeply missed. She was the light in the room. She made you feel so very loved! Prayers to her family and friends! I will miss her.”
Adam Birch added, “Needless to say, we’re gutted. Our hearts are broken. But we’re overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, and I am humbled to realize how much my dear sister and my sweet niece blessed the lives of so many.”
Zane Chancellor wrote, “I have known Jessica Birch Ross for over 30 years. She was always there for our family, from singing at my Grandmother and my Mother’s funeral to providing meals and just visiting to make sure everyone is doing ok. Her daughter Addie is named after my mom. This does not seem real, In addition to Jessica passing her oldest daughter also died as a result of her injuries. I can’t imagine the pain the family is going through with planning for funerals and Jessica’s mom still fighting for her life in the hospital. please contribute if you can and please share so the word can be spread.”
Ross was an active member of the Payette High School Band Boosters during the time now-Payette High Band Director Eric Held was a student there from 2007-11.
“I remember her and Chad Ross spending hours at our Payette County Fair food booth in support of the Ross students in band with me--Jeremy and Celia,” Held recalled in a Monday email. “Her son, Levi, is an active member in the band who plays in every band ensemble we have available. The band and band boosters wanted to make sure to help Levi and his family, so they voted to match any donations made at our dessert table at our annual potato feed that was held this past Saturday night.”
A comment request to King is pending as of press time.
The campaign goal is listed at $15,000, with donations nearing that goal as of Tuesday morning.
Ross was a graduate of Payette High School. The band boosters are a top contributor to the campaign.
A comment request to the band boosters is also pending.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.