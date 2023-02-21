Fundraiser for family of mother and daughter killed in rollover on now

Jessica Birch Ross’ picture is featured on a GoFundMe campaign, to raise funds for her family following her death alongside her daughter, Janice Reay, in a rollover accident in Cassia County on Friday.

 Screenshot courtesy of GoFundMe

PAYETTE — Friday afternoon saw the tragic loss of two Payette residents, Jessica Birch Ross and her daughter Janice Reay, when the vehicle they were traveling in rolled over while they and two other family members were on Interstate 86 in Cassia County. Ross’ mother Ginger and another daughter, Gracie, were injured in the crash. 

According to an Idaho State Police news release Friday evening, a 47-year-old Payette woman was traveling east in a 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe when it went off the right shoulder. The vehicle then “swerved, came back on to the roadway, over corrected, drove off the right shoulder, hit a culvert and rolled.”



Tags

Load comments