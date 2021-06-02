Fruitland splash pads wide open for summer users

Local youth enjoy playing in the water splash pad at Fruitland’s downtown park in June of 2018. The city has two splash pads, which are open for the summer for public use.

 Independent-Enterprise, file photo

FRUITLAND — Is your family looking for summer fun on a very tight budget? If so, the city of Fruitland has two splash pads in town, which can provide a way to have fun in the sun without even having to reach for your wallet.

Both splash pads are open for the summer season as of May 1, according to city administrator Rick Watkins.

“The first was built in the Fruitland Community Park … in 2018. The second was built in Crestview Park … in 2019,” wrote Watkins in an email Wednesday. “Water source[s] for both pads are from the city’s drinking water system.”

According to Watkins, the splash pads are paid for by a mix of local taxes and state grant monies.

“The downtown splash pad was funded by property taxes. The Crestview splash pad was funded with half from property taxes and half from an Idaho Parks & Recreation Grant. Maintenance functions are funded by property taxes.”

Watkins said the feedback from the public regarding both splash pads has been “nothing but positive” and has enhanced quality of life for Fruitland families.

“It’s a great opportunity to get the little ones out of the house for an hour or two and spend some quality time with their family. They were certainly never intended to be used as a focal point of our parks system; only another element for folks to enjoy along with the picnic shelters, walk paths, volleyball, tot lots, ball fields, tennis courts, pickle ball courts. etc.”

The splash pads are located at Fruitland Community Park, 505 S.W. 3rd St., and Crestview Park, 805 S.W. 8th St. Both are open for public use and have no admission fees or required passes.

