Fruitland schools to resume five-day schedule

FRUITLAND — Throughout the 2020-21 school year, students in the Fruitland School District have been attending classes in-person four days a week and online on Wednesdays. There have been exceptions, including a brief shutdown of in-person learning at Fruitland High School in fall 2020.
But after spring break, students will return to regular five-day weeks as outlined in the original 2020-21 district calendar. This was decided by the district Board of Trustees during its regular meeting Monday.
In his COVID-19 update report to the board, Superintendent Lyle Bayley observed that no active cases presently exist in the district.
“I’m unaware of any that [Southwest District Health] doesn’t know about,” said Bayley. “We’ve probably had about six weeks now of either zero cases or one or two cases.”
Bayley also noted that Payette County remains under a ‘gray’ health alert level per Southwest District Health, which indicates a rate of less than 1 case per 10,000 people over a two-week period. He noted that as of Monday, Fruitland had a rate of 0.829.
“We’ve been following the averages cases … For much of the year we were over five, even though within our school community we were far, far less than that,” Bayley added. “Teachers … who wanted to be vaccinated were able to do so, getting both vaccines [as of March 3].”
In an effort to make this move less complicated for teachers, the decision also comes with a removal of the district’s online learning option. Approximately 24 students at Fruitland Elementary School, 25 at Fruitland Middle School and 17 at Fruitland High School will need to return to campuses as a result.
“I think that if we go ahead and move to five days a week after spring break, that we’re pretty much coming the last nine weeks that we’re gonna be in school … If for some unforeseen reason that we cannot, I think that online piece would be very difficult for staff to achieve,” said Board Chairman Kelly Henggeler. “I might be wrong but I don’t think it’s an on-and-off button. I think that most of the energy’s gonna be directed.”
Henggeler expressed that having kids in the classroom will be beneficial to them as they enter testing to be administered during spring.
In speaking in favor of returning to five-day weeks, Trustee Layne Howell empathized with parents who want it that way.
“The teachers have done a fantastic job,” said Howell. “It’s been great, but I think most people agree around the whole country that, compared to being in your seat in the classroom, it’s [online learning] just not the same. And it’s really been great that we’ve had four days but personally I feel that the sooner we can get back to five days, the better for students.”
Trustee Matt Frye echoed Hurrle’s sentiment.
“That would get us back to some sense of normalcy,” said Frye, noting the move would make it possible to resume having collaboration days and early-release days on Fridays. Campuses presently close on Wednesdays for cleaning due to the pandemic.
Henggeler noted that “a lot of” surrounding districts have returned to five days per week. Noteworthy is that Payette School District adopted a four-day calendar for the 2020-21 school year.
“I think we’ve taken a great approach,” said Henggeler. “We just finished winter sports season, which I don’t think any of us predicted would happen. We’ve had our kids in school, we’ve had zero … or one [cases] for six weeks, I think we’ve done a great job. But I’m in agreement with the comments made.”
Henggeler indicated that action during this meeting would be best for the purpose of giving notice to teachers and parents.
“If something occurs that’s unforeseen, this board can convene in 24 to 48 hours and with new information we can go a different direction,” he said, noting it would allow the school community sufficient time to adapt.
Frye moved to resume five-day instructional weeks as outlined by the original 2020-21 district calendar following spring break, discontinuing online instruction, and to put a decision on discontinuing the district’s mask mandate to the April 12 board meeting, with Trustee Debbie Hurrle seconding. The vote to approve was unanimous, 4-0.
Notices will be sent out to parents of students participating online, notifying them of the change back to in-person learning. Spring break for the district is scheduled for March 22-26.
As previously reported, a survey conducted by Bayley found that 57% of teachers were in favor of making masks voluntary instead of mandatory as they are now.
