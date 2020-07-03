Fruitland School Board approves 2020-21 budget

FRUITLAND - At its budget hearing meeting on June 29, the Fruitland School District School Board voted to approve the proposed budget for the 2020-21 school year. While the District has one-time federal funds of $170,320 in its General Maintenance and Operations Fund (no other lines of the budget include CARES Act funds), state revenue to the District is down $1.76 million. This comes following Gov. Brad Little’s announcement that 5% of state funding to schools would be withheld due to novel coronavirus COVID-19.
Following are several components of the budget:
General Maintenance and Operations Fund
2019-20: $11,940,198
2020-21: $10,174,922
All other funds
2019-20: $4,349,729
2020-21: $4,575,781
High school yearbook
Spirit pack pricing (Aug 1 - Sept. 10)
Old price: $45; new price: $55
Standard pricing (Aug. 1 - Nov. 15)
Old price: $55; new price: $60
Late purchase (Nov. 16 - Jan. 8)
Old price: $60; new price: $65
Waiting list
Old price: $65; new price: $70
School lunch pricing
Fruitland Middle and Fruitland High
Old price: $2.20; new price: $2.30
Fruitland Elementary
Old price: $1.95; new price: $2.05
Breakfast for all students
Old price: $1.85; new price: $1.95
Teachers voice concerns over program losses
The cuts to the district budget also reflect a drop in enrollment at the elementary school. The District recently announced it would cut six certified positions this year.
Prior to voting on the budget, several teachers addressed the board in a presentation with their concerns. One teacher brought up concerns that cuts to the budget would put several programs in the district at significant risk:
“The elementary is looking at losing P.E., music … and computer lab,” she said. “These classes are extremely important and should be offered to our students.”
She also expressed that she felt cuts this school year could negatively affect the district’s reputation in the community.
“By cutting these classes we are making Fruitland less attractive to potential families. Also, teachers are feeling very stressed and discouraged, and we feel like we’re being asked again to do more with less.”
Another teacher brought up a reduction in available preparation time for teachers at the elementary school. She said such reduction would “diminish the culture and climate of the school.”
Board Chairman Kelly Henggeler reminded those present that while their concerns were heard, the district still must face the new normal together.
“There’s no magic wand here; We’re learning all this too, like the concerns and … what we’re trying to accomplish,” said Henggeler. “If the solution is we need more staff, we don’t have the money for anymore staff. That’s a reality we all face. We either have to figure out how to get more revenue or live within our means right now and try to come up with some solutions that’s going to allow us to move forward, staffing wise. … And hopefully this is just a temporary lump in the road.”
Board member Matt Frye moved to approve the budget, which did include program cuts. The vote was unanimous.
