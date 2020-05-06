Fruitland’s new superintendent talks about background

FRUITLAND — For incoming Fruitland School District superintendent Lyle Bayley, coming home again proved as simple as getting a new job. Bayley, who currently serves as superintendent of the Castleford School District, has lived and worked in different zip codes in the Western Treasure Valley since 1992, having moved out of the area in 1998. Bayley said he made the commute work by living in Twin Falls on weekdays, as Castleford School District is 2 hours 15 minutes from Nampa. The newspaper reached out to Bayley on April 24 to learn more about his plans for Fruitland.
Following is what he shared about his experience and history, including his prior time living in the Western Treasure Valley.
IE: What made you decide to apply for the job of superintendent at Fruitland School District?
Bayley: I was looking to move back to the Treasure Valley if the right position came available. The Fruitland Superintendent position was on a short list of schools that I had interest in. When Mrs. [Teresa] Fabricius announced her retirement I began to research the position.
IE: How familiar are you with the area?
Bayley: I am well familiar with the area. I moved to Payette in 1992 when my wife went to work as a food scientist with Ore-Ida in Ontario. The following year I went to work for the Weiser School District as a high school biology teacher and head boys basketball coach. I assisted in baseball and football. I worked in Weiser for four years and competed against Fruitland each of those years. We moved to Nampa in 1998 and have continued to live in Nampa until present time.
IE: How long have you been involved in education?
Bayley: My first year in education was the 1986-87 school year. That is a bit.
IE: What subjects have you taught?
Bayley: Elementary PE, High School PE, Drivers Ed., Health, Biology, Advanced Biology, Chemistry, Physical Science, Earth Science and Life Science.
IE: What would you say is your strongest area(s) of expertise (specifically, within the subjects you have taught)?
Bayley: My strongest expertise in teaching would be the biological sciences.
IE: What do you do in your spare time?
Bayley: In my spare time? What is that??? Actually, when I do have spare time I have several interests. I enjoy shotgun and rifle shooting, steelhead and salmon fishing, big game and bird hunting, and most recently I have taken up the ham radio hobby. The ham radio has given me something other than work to do during the stay at home order.
IE: Do you have any of your family involved in Idaho schools or in education, in general?
Bayley: I do not have any family involved in Idaho education. My mother is a retired elementary teacher in North Dakota and my father (passed away) did do some time in education as a teacher and an administrator.
IE: What are your goals for Fruitland?
Bayley: My goals in Fruitland are initially to have as smooth a transition as possible. Fruitland is a place of community where people are highly involved with both the community and the school system. Fruitland has been a high performer in the state and my goal is to continue that by recognizing and supporting successful traditions and also helping to support and remove obstacles for areas of improvement. Most importantly, I am looking forward to meeting and working with the staff, students and patrons of Fruitland.
IE: With novel coronavirus COVID-19 having upended the second half of the 2020 school year, how do you plan to help Fruitland transition back into school once the all-clear to launch the 2021 school year is sounded?
Bayley: It is most likely too soon to know exactly. The plans from the government have changed at the national and the state levels a few times now and are likely to change again before the start of the 2020-21 school year. We will, however, have to collaborate with the administration, staff and school board to develop contingency plans for a modified look to the 2020-21 year. Let’s hope these plans are not needed and we are back to normal by that time.
IE: Who do you credit as having helped you get to where you’re at in your career?
Bayley: I guess the usual suspects, I had a good mom and dad that made me work while in high school but also let me participate in some activities. Their rule was if you are not in extra-curricular activities then you will be working. Another rule was if you want any money, you will have to work. So, I learned at an early age that there can be balance between work and play, so to speak, and also learned that if I wanted something, it was me that I could depend on to get it. My dad taught me that nothing was for free but I could achieve if I worked for it. As for doing well in school? It was just an expectation in our house and I never even thought of not doing well. My parents also instilled in me a strong sense of right and wrong and I am forever thankful for that. After college I would have to credit my immediate family, my wife and son.
IE: What is your message to the Fruitland community?
Bayley: My message to the Fruitland community: I am excited to become part of the community. I understand that to each of us, our kids are the most important things in our lives and I am looking forward to working with each of you to provide the best schooling and personal growth opportunities that can be offered to each of them.
