Fruitland’s athletic director will be heading to West Ada

FRUITLAND — Children’s author Spencer Johnson once wrote, “Life moves on and so should we.” After receiving an offer to coach in the big city, Fruitland High School athletic director Russ Wright will be moving on after this school year.
Wright has accepted an offer to become the head baseball coach at Owyhee High School in Meridian, the newest high school to open in the West Ada School District. In an email to the newspaper Wednesday, he said he looks forward to starting from scratch for the new school year.
“[It is an] exciting opportunity to open a new school, build a baseball program from the ground up, as well as, it allows me to get back the classroom,” wrote Wright.
When asked to share his favorite moments at Fruitland, Wright said spending time with Grizzly alumni was a highlight for him.
“I think my favorite moments will be ALL the time that I got to spend with my ex-players and students,” Wright expressed. “It is where the magic happens and it was a time that I will cherish. Obviously getting the opportunity to coach all three of my sons, although at times I’m sure it was more fun for me than it was for them.”
Wright said he will miss all of his students, colleagues and the support of the Fruitland community.
“Our community has always been super supportive of many of the endeavors that we took on as a baseball program and as a school. I was really lucky to be able to work with players who got what we were trying to do.”
Lastly, Wright expressed that he believes building on his previous success will make the transition fun for him.
“The hard work of going up the mountain is always the best part,” he said.
Owyhee High School will open this fall. Wright said that while he plans to teach biology, functional fitness or “a mix of both” at Owyhee, his class schedule hasn’t come out yet to confirm what he will teach
