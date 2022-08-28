Fruitland High becomes a part of ‘Wade’s World’

FRUITLAND — Among the new teachers who joined the Grizzlies’ den at Fruitland High School is a new papa bear of sorts: New Principal Wade Carter, of Emmett. Carter joined the Fruitland High team following the departure of Marci Haro, who is now working in the Ontario School District.
The newspaper met with Carter on Wednesday to learn about his goals for Fruitland High. Following are examples of his responses to the newspaper’s questions, truncated as indicated by (…).
IE: Where did you go to school?
CARTER: I am originally from Montana; I grew up in Helena, went to [Helena Capital High School with the class of 1983] there. Got my Bachelor’s Degree through the University of Montana, so I was once a ‘Grizz before, and then started teaching . I actually started teaching Kindergarten in Montana for a year, and then moved to Idaho Falls where I taught at a middle school for four years while I was there. I got my Master’s Degree from [Idaho State University].
IE: Where have you previously served as a teacher?
CARTER: The last 24 years, I’ve been in Emmett as an administrator; I’ve kind of served at all different levels, from elementary — last year I was an elementary principal over three elementary schools — I spent 12 years at the high school there, I spent 11 years at what was the middle school/junior high. And then this year I’m here in Fruitland. I’m very excited.
IE: What drew you to Fruitland?
CARTER: I’ve always known a lot about Fruitland being in Emmett — Fruitland and Emmett are very similar — We’ve played each other in athletics and so forth. I’ve always followed Fruitland and what they done. About seven years ago, my wife came to work down here. She’s the business manager for the Fruitland School District. Then this last year, my daughter who taught for me in Emmett High School came down and now she’s an English teacher at the middle school. We’re slowly transitioning this way, and we’ll hopefully be moving down in this direction in the next year or so … My youngest daughter is a senior and she wanted to finish her senior year in Emmett, which we understood. We’ll keep the house there and then after she graduates hopefully we’ll be starting the process of transitioning.
IE: How many children do you have?
CARTER: I’ve got four; I’ve got three girls and one son. My son’s a police officer for the Boise PD … One grandkid, Ellie … and she’s spoiled rotten.
IE: What was it like preparing to become an educator?
CARTER: For me, school was not easy. I honestly thought I would never go to college, got out in the real world and I took the long way around. I was kind of late getting into education, a little bit I should say … I decided it was time to get a degree. I wasn’t going to go anywhere without some kind of degree. I just thought, ‘You know what? I want to help kids.’ I was about 27 or 28 when I started.
IE: What key lessons do you want students to learn from you?
CARTER: I want kids to know that there’s people that care about them, and want their success. For my staff this year, and myself, relationships are huge and that’s going to be our focus, building relationships with our kids, for me to build relationships with my staff. I want kids to look back when they graduate and say, ‘Man, Mr. Carter cared about us’ or ‘this teacher cared about us.’ Then the other piece to tat is I want to prepare them for the real world too, whether that’s workforce ready, whether that’s going on to a college, whether that’s going on to a trade school, whatever. I just want to make sure we’ve got them as prepared as possible to be successful.
IE: What is your stance on hazing and bullying?
CARTER: It’s not tolerated. It just can’t be tolerated … Those kind of things, for me, I don’t think you can tolerate them. I will look at every situation and make the best decision I can. And when i do I will include parents, I’ll include everybody. I’m not just going to go make a decision by myself. I want to get to the bottom and find out why it may have happened and then try and figure what I can do to try and fix it for the future.
IE: What is your first impression of Fruitland High?
CARTER: I love these kids. They have been nothing but wonderful.
IE: What unique offerings do you have planned?
CARTER: One thing I started last year, every morning I greeted the kids. I’d help them get out of their car … I’ve taken that attitude here and I’m out here at the front door every morning greeting kids that come in this direction … I’ve noticed already that kids don’t wait for me to say good morning, they say good morning to me. I think having that start in the morning, I think that’s a big part of the day. What I’ve done in the past is videos, and we’ll post them on our Facebook account; They’re called “Wade’s World.” I will just be sharing upcoming information, I’ll be sharing suggestions. Like if we’re getting ready to SAT test, I would remind parents to get their kids to get good sleep, get them a good breakfast … Just different things that are going on. I’ll introduce new staff on my videos … Parents get to see, and they can put a name to a face together, and then we’ll be highlighting the great things that kids are doing … It’s been very beneficial for my parents, the feedback I’ve gotten in the past is they love it. So the other piece is they get to see me. I joke; My mother who’s in her 80s, last year called and said, ‘You need to smile more on your videos.’ It’s just a great way for people to meet.
Carter also said he plans to have a booth for parents to meet him at Fruitland High’s first home football game on Sept. 2. Noteworthy is that the Grizzlies will be playing the Emmett Huskies.
