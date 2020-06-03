FRUITLAND — Two Fruitland graduates were among six to receive a $2,000 scholarship from a youth scholarship program offered by the Caldwell Night Rodeo in association with the Caldwell Western Heritage Foundation.

Bradley Miller, of Fruitland, who will be attending the University of Idaho, along with Sydney Miller, of Fruitland, who is attending Univeristy of Idaho, were selected among the 36 applications received from both high school seniors and college students within the area of the rodeo.

“This is one of the many ways Caldwell Night Rodeo has chosen to give back to the supportive community,” reads a news release from the rodeo.

