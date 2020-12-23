FRUITLAND — To make up for not being able to have its annual “Christmas on Main Street” festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fruitland Chamber of Commerce instead held several events as part of a monthlong “Christmas in Fruitland” celebration. Part of this celebration was a business decorating contest, which chamber officials judged on Dec. 10. In an email to chamber membership on Dec. 21, Executive Director Krista King announced the winners:
• In third place was A.T. Your Service Salon, which embraced a ‘Frozen’ theme including an inflatable Olaf figure welcoming clients.
• Second place went to Big Sky Sportswear, whose gingerbread and candy decor spread “JOY” to downtown visitors.
• Childrens Dentistry of Fruitland took the top spot on the chamber’s list, with windows and rooftops lined with lights and windows painted with symbols of the season.
“It was such a hard decision to decide between all the beautifully decorated businesses,” King wrote in her announcement.
A comment request to Children’s Dentistry was unreturned as of press time.
