Fruitland City Council hears concerns over loss of Idaho presidential primary

Fruitland resident Lori Anderson expresses her concerns about Idaho House Bill 138 during the Fruitland City Council’s regular meeting on June 26. The bill eliminates the state’s presidential primary election, and has political party leaders scrambling for alternatives unless the Idaho Legislature convenes to reinstate it.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

FRUITLAND — What’s on the cards for the 2024 U.S. Presidential General Election? At least in Idaho, a major disadvantage thanks to the elimination of the Presidential Primary Election through House Bill 138.

The bill was passed during the 2023 Idaho Legislative Session. Now, residents are crying foul, at least to their local representatives.



