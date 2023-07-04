Fruitland City Council hears concerns over loss of Idaho presidential primary

FRUITLAND — What’s on the cards for the 2024 U.S. Presidential General Election? At least in Idaho, a major disadvantage thanks to the elimination of the Presidential Primary Election through House Bill 138.
The bill was passed during the 2023 Idaho Legislative Session. Now, residents are crying foul, at least to their local representatives.
The Fruitland City Council heard a presentation about HB 138’s effects on the election from Fruitland resident Lori Anderson at its regular meeting on June 26. She said she sought to apprise them as to just what the bill has resulted in for Idahoans.
“I went to hear Secretary of State Phil McGrane speak at a Canyon County Republican Women [meeting] in June. He planned to speak about right to choice voting, but he ended up spending most of his time talking about answering questions regarding … the loss of Idaho’s Presidential Primary Election,” said Anderson. “His office had initiated a bill, which was intended to center around budget costs and savings, since there was both a March primary and a May primary, where they would vote on school bonds and levies. They wanted to consolidate that. He said that it was intended to be focused on the budget.”
HB 138 was introduced in the Legislature on Feb. 22, as sponsored by Rep. Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello, and Sen. Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs. Its statement of purpose reads, “This legislation consolidates the March presidential primary election with the May primary election date, so that all primary elections in the State of Idaho will be held on the third Tuesday in May.”
The bill passed the House 61-6-3 on Feb. 24, before being sent to 14th Order process — a procedure for amending or eliminating bills in the Senate — and then gaining Senate approval 23-11-1 on March 23, without any 14th Order amendments. It was signed into law by Gov. Brad Little on April 6.
“The proposed bill eliminated all mention of the presidential primary, throughout the entire bill,” Anderson continued. “I’ve been following the activity of the Legislature for the last couple of sessions, and I’ve observed very few times, if any, where anything makes it out of the 14th Order. It’s typically where they go to die.”
She noted that a second bill, Senate Bill 1186, was introduced to amend HB 138 to address provisions for presidential primary elections. Despite SB 1186 passing the Senate 24-10-1 on March 23, it never made it to a House vote.
“It has left Idaho voters without a voice in electing their party’s presidential candidate this coming spring.”
Anderson quoted McGrane as saying there was “no urgency among legislators” to call a special session to address this matter, and that legislators are divided as to whether March or May is more appropriate to hold a primary election.
Mayor Brian Howell said he observed that the general consensus is an extraordinary session is very unlikely to happen.
“That’s where we’re at right now,” he said.
As this was not an action item on the agenda, the council took no action on Anderson’s presentation during this meeting.
In an email to the newspaper on June 29, Rep. Jacyn Gallagher, R-Weiser, expressed her displeasure with the effects of HB 138.
“It is very unfortunate that the elimination of our Presidential [primary] happened,” wrote Gallagher. “The loss could have easily been prevented. I voted against the bill.”
During the Idaho Republican Party’s Summer State Central Committee Meeting in Challis on June 23-24, the body voted to hold a caucus in March 2024 to determine which candidates advance to the General Election, as reported in the Twin Valley Times-News. That is, unless the Idaho Legislature calls a special session to address the effects of HB 138.
“If Idaho had waited until May, Idahoans would have lost their voice in this election, as by then, the choice is already made,” Gallagher continued. “I am personally thankful to our Idaho GOP for the work they did to give we the people a voice in our Presidential primary. Holding a Caucus in March vs. May will also possibly bring candidates here to our State which not only helps Idahoans make their decision but will bring in revenue.”
She said that while the approach is merely a bandaid for this situation, it’s the best bandaid legislators can put on it short of reconvening or passing a bill early in the 2024 Legislative Session.
“While not an ideal situation, the solution is the best way to move forward and I’m thankful we have great leadership with our GOP members.”
In addition to Gallagher’s remarks, the Idaho Democratic State Central Committee announced in a June 30 news release that it had voted to call on the legislature to reinstate the presidential primary election.
“The elimination of the presidential primary brings an unwelcome outcome for voters: we must now revert to an outdated caucus system. While the original legislation was meant to increase participation, the opposite will now occur,” said Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea in the release. “Rather than heading to their normal polling location to cast a ballot, Idahoans will have to travel much further, arrive at a set time, and potentially sit through hours of deliberation. For many voters — especially working people, the elderly, and families with young kids — these barriers will prevent them from having a say in the presidential nomination process.”
The Republican Central Committee plans to hold a special session on the matter prior to Oct. 1.
