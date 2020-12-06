FRUITLAND - A small crowd gathered outside Fruitland United Methodist Church at sunset on Thursday, Dec. 3 to watch a “Lighting of hope, peace & love.” The 111-year-old building was decorated with white lights along the edges of its roof, which Pastor Jim Hardenbrook described as a light shining from the darkness in reference to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s a lot of darkness right now, not just when the sun goes down,” said Hardenbrook in an interview just prior to the ceremony. “We’re all kind of discouraged and we thought maybe lighting up the building would just bring a little hope and some joy and some peace.”
Hardenbrook estimated 100 people attended the lighting, whether they joined in the physically-distanced outdoor gathering or watched from across the street. Church members put on the ceremony in response to the cancelation of the annual “Christmas on Main Street” event by the Fruitland City Council after Idaho returned to stage two of its reopening plan.
“We’re part of the [Fruitland] Chamber of Commerce ... and we were all set to help out with Christmas in downtown Fruitland” when the council pulled the event’s permit, said Hardenbrook. “We weren’t upset about it. But we thought, ‘You know, we probably need to do something to light up Fruitland’ and also to light up this old building, which the front part of it was built in 1909.”
Hardenbrook also noted the original stained-glass windows are still in place.
According to church member Larry Haley, it took a two-man crew and a cherrypicker truck to drape the church in 407 feet of white lights the night before.
“They used a boom [truck] to put it up, they did very little ladder work. It was mostly done with a boom,” said Haley. “They still were here from 9 yesterday to 6:30 last night.
Pam Hardenbrook, Jim’s wife, prepared gift bags for those present at the ceremony. She said the giveaway was intended to be an extra fun thing for families in attendance.
“When [Christmas on Main Street] got canceled, it kind of changed our focus a little bit. Butthey said that usually they have quite a few children come and we were all ready for that,” said Pam Hardenbrook.
Also present at the ceremony was Payette County Commissioner Reece Hrizuk, who spoke to the crowd about looking past the bleakness the month of December sometimes brings.
“The days are getting sorter, the nights are getting longer and colder, the wonderful leaves of the fall have fallen and the trees are bare ... it’s a dark month!” said Hrizuk. “I always like to think that’s why we put up christmas lights in the month of December, not just to brighten those long, dark winter nights but also to help share the light of that joyous occasion of Jesus’ birth.”
Hrizuk also noted the darkness of 2020, as the pandemic has affected it.
“We’ve seen our family members, our friends, our loved ones battle job loss, illness, depression, anxiety, loss of social activities ... loss of salad bars and buffets!” Hrizuk noted. “The hard part for us here, loss of church fellowship in our congregation. I think by being here tonight, we’re here to help combat that darkness that 2020 has brought to us. By doing something as simple as putting some Christmas lights on our church, we’re helping to spread some light in our community tonight.”
Those in attendance sang several Christmas carols before the lights were officially turned on just after 6 p.m. Hardenbrook reminded those present about the meaning of Christmas during their Thursday evening visit.
“The Bible says Jesus was ‘the light of the world,’ so we hope that that will shine through,” he said.
