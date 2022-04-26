From April 26, 2017: 1 arrested in connection with string of arsons

A Payette man was arrested Tuesday afternoon following an alleged arson fire at the Maverik gas station in Payette.
Payette Police Chief Mark Clark says Brad Heater, of Payette, was arrested following that fire, which a witness reported at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Heater is believed “to be connected to the other fires the night before,” Clark said.
There were four incidents Monday night, all which happened between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m., that Payette Police believe those to be arson activity, the police chief said.
One of those fires was at a favorite local eatery: Payette A&W at 340 S. Main Street.
It wasn’t just an average passerby that spotted a business on fire early Monday morning — it was a former firefighter whose years of experience enabled him to spring into action.
Dan Tuttle, of Weiser, was on his way to record some tracks at Goat Head Studio monday morning, when he noticed something unusual at the A&W.
“I noticed the windows had this weird reflection,” Tuttle recalled.
According to Payette City Police Chief Mark Clark, an arsonist had thrown a brick through the restaurant’s window at the Payette A&W at 340 S. Main St. An accelerant of some kind was then thrown through the hole in the glass, and the interior was set on fire early Monday morning.
When Tuttle saw the restaurant was on fire, he called 911, grabbed a nearby garden hose and started fighting the fire without a second thought.
Tuttle is a former firefighter, and said he has worked in Oregon for Vale and Florence fire departments and in Idaho for the Weiser Fire Department.
Tuttle reacted quickly, trying to save the booths before they went up in flames.
“We didn’t want to lose a long-standing icon,” he said.
By the time the Payette Fire Department responded, the fire was mostly out.
The store’s manager, Dawn Kingrey, was thankful for Tuttle’s intervention.
“We would have probably lost our whole entire building,” she said. “We’re very grateful for what he did.”
According to Kingrey, the interior of the restaurant has soot and smoke damage. At the very least, the booths, tables, drive-thru phone and paint will need to be replaced, along with any open cups.
As A&W waits for insurance and disaster professionals to evaluate and estimate the cost of damages, Kingrey said the goal for reopening is May 13 in time for Apple Blossom.
“Why would someone want to take away a business in the community?” Kingrey asked hours later at the scene of the crime.
The A&W fire was the second of the four events that happened Monday.
Police first responded on Monday to the 1800 block of Seventh Avenue North at 12:23 a.m., where a Payette resident reported that a male suspect was seen pouring gasoline on the exterior of their home and on a trailer that was under an awning. A fire did start, but was later extinguished without any significant damage to the home or trailer.
In this case, according to Clark, when the resident confronted the male suspect, he bolted, yelling out into the open “Run away.” This statement led police to believe there was more than one suspect at the first scene. The unidentified person who was seen running away from the house was reported to be about 190 pounds and between 5 feet 8 inches tall and 5 feet 10 inches tall, Clark said.
What is believed by police to be a third arson attempt occurred at 2:50 a.m. at Healthcare With Heart at 823 Center Ave. As with A&W, it was reported that a brick was thrown through one of the family health center’s windows.
No fire was reported at the scene.
A fourth case of possible arson happened at about 5 a.m. when a passing Payette patrol officer noticed smoke and flames drifting up from a truck at the 1200 block of Second Avenue South, Clark said.
By the time the fire department had responded, the truck was fully engulfed, Clark said.
The Payette Police Department is viewing the four cases as connected based on motive and evidence on scene, the police chief said.
Payette Fire Chief Steve Castenada hasn’t made any official report on the specific cause of each fire, however, he did note that the Idaho fire marshall has visited and analyzed each scene and will spend the next two weeks making his report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.