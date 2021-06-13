Four Rivers activities to ‘pop up’ in Payette

PAYETTE — Payette families will have one more event to look forward to this summer, in their own backyard: Four Rivers Cultural Center will be bring a “Pop-up park” event to Kiwanis Park on July 16 from 4 to 5 p.m.
The event will include family-friendly activities including life-sized tic-tac-toe, giant bowling, croquet, music, a photo booth and popcorn for the family.
In seeking approval for the event during the Payette City Council’s regular meeting on Monday, center director Matt Stringer talked about the impact such events have on the Western Treasure Valley.
“We engage 88,000 people a year and in the last year, as strange as it was, we had to go to the people rather than them being able to come to us,” said Stringer. “We’ve done these ‘pop up park’ events in Nyssa, Ontario and Vale … It’s just an opportunity for people to gather and engage. We were shocked at how successful they were, with as many as 200 people coming.”
Stringer said the average attendance is around 50-60 people, with families often tagging along for the experience.
“We’re always preoccupied with doing things that engage parents with their children,” he added.
He also said the event is planned to come to Fruitland later this year.
“One family at each park will win a summer basket.”
Mayor Jeff Williams advised Stringer against bringing bounce houses to the park as they are restrictedper city code, to which Stringer replied, “I’m scared to death of them.”
Councilor Mike Kee moved to approve the special event permit for “Pop-up park,” and acknowledged waiver of the $100 application fee for Four Rivers as it is a non-profit organization, seconded by Councilor Lori Steiniker. The voice vote to approve was unanimous, 6-0.
Stringer said COVID-19 precautions will be taken during the event, as the organization observes in Oregon.
“They’re more rigid than you are over here,” said Stringer. “We’re asking participants to wear their masks and we’ll coordinate social distancing.”
Six volunteers and five staff will be on hand to coordinate the one-hour event, with Stringer anticipating a turnout of 200 people.
