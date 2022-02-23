Foundation seeks to expand Dolly Parton Library’s reach in Payette County

PAYETTE COUNTY — Are the family finances preventing you from expanding your child’s book collection? If so, Kelly Poe from Four Rivers Community Foundation is working to help bring Payette County families a way to fill their bookshelves with age-appropriate literature.
Poe represents the Dolly Parton Imagination Library through Healthy Community, and says the foundation is working to expand the library’s reach in Payette County. In an interview with the newspaper on Feb. 16, Poe explained how the imagination library program works.
“Dolly Parton is doing this around the world. They’re just high quality books … they are mailed out in the child’s name,” said Poe. “Dollywood is really the backbone for the whole project. She makes sure that the books are selected and printed; If you have more than one child under the age of 5, they’re going to receive different books.”
The Ontario Community Library began working with the imagination library in 2018, according to Poe. Between Malheur, Payette and Washington counties, the imagination library delivers free books to 899 kids.
As of February, Payette County represents 307 of them; 127 in Fruitland, 63 in New Plymouth and 111 in Payette.
“We started with 32 books” handed out when the program first launched in Payette County, said Poe. “We’re growing. However, that’s only a small percentage of kids that are qualified.
While most books available through the imagination library are printed in English, Poe said they are also working on books which are in Spanish or are bilingual.
“We found that a lot of our Spanish-speaking families want to learn to read in English, because their children are going to go to school in English.”
The program is open to kids ages 0 through their fifth birthday. A new book is sent to each child monthly, meaning each can receive up to 60 books before turning five as Poe observed.
In order to expand the imagination library’s reach locally, Poe is asking for donations and for businesses in the county to sponsor her efforts.
“The local affiliate, which is [the foundation], pays $2.10 to have [each] book delivered. This book cost more than $2.10 to print and mail, so we share the cost with Dollywood, so it’s about $25 per year per child to receive a book in the mail every month. In Malheur County, I have businesses and a family foundation that support, and some state funding that pays for it. I’d like to find that kind of support in Payette County.”
Poe noted that all proceeds go straight to distribution of books, and that the foundation has no paid staff handling the books locally.
“There’s not that many volunteers, because it’s not a lot of work.”
So, which book do kids receive first? Poe says it’s Parton’s favorite book: “The little engine that could.”
