Former police officer calls for better monitoring of dog park

A dog owner and her two dogs are seen at Hanigan Dog Park in Payette, as pictured on Monday. A concerned citizen raised issues concerning enforcement of park rules and policing in the city during the Payette City Council’s regular meeting Aug. 15.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

PAYETTE — A former police officer is calling upon the Payette City Council to improve monitoring of the Hanigan Dog Park and its own police force in the process. Lee Dove, citing 24 years of experience in police work, brought his concerns about the Payette Police Department to the council at its regular meeting on Monday.

Dove first brought his concerns about deficiencies in police service to the Payette City Council at its regular meeting on Aug. 15. In his agenda request, Dove wrote, “The main focus is to verbally and on an official city record, make the city of Payette aware of activities that [place] them into a potential civil liability position based on a lack of responsive conduct to the on-going and escalating illegal and potentially illegal activity in this location.”



Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com

Tags

Load comments