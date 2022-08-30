Former police officer calls for better monitoring of dog park

A dog owner and her two dogs are seen at Hanigan Dog Park in Payette, as pictured on Monday. A concerned citizen raised issues concerning enforcement of park rules and policing in the city during the Payette City Council’s regular meeting Aug. 15.
PAYETTE — A former police officer is calling upon the Payette City Council to improve monitoring of the Hanigan Dog Park and its own police force in the process. Lee Dove, citing 24 years of experience in police work, brought his concerns about the Payette Police Department to the council at its regular meeting on Monday.
Dove first brought his concerns about deficiencies in police service to the Payette City Council at its regular meeting on Aug. 15. In his agenda request, Dove wrote, “The main focus is to verbally and on an official city record, make the city of Payette aware of activities that [place] them into a potential civil liability position based on a lack of responsive conduct to the on-going and escalating illegal and potentially illegal activity in this location.”
During the meeting, Dove had plenty to say about lack of surveillance at the park, adjacent to the Idaho National Guard Armory building. Future plans for the building remain uncertain as the Guard has the building listed for sale, according to city officials.
“I’m not here to advocate the closing of that park; What I want to do is advocate for some changes to it, at least while we still have it,” he said. “What the issues are going on up there has been an increased amount of foot and vehicle traffic at the dog park. That dog park does not have any working hours. In other words, there’s no time of use hours there at all, or if there are they’re posted somewhere where I can’t find them.”
Dove said he has observed people using the park well into the night on occasion, which triggered in him what he refers to as “reasonable suspicion.” He further notes that the park does not have areas to separate larger dogs from smaller ones, noting that his mother frequents the park with her dog and has encountered issues with owners of larger dogs causing problems in the past.
“They’re not controlling their dogs, they’re not picking up the dogs’ feces.”
He also expressed concern about criminal activity in the area. He said that in visiting the park, he observed people coming from Ada and Canyon Counties, patronizing the dispensaries in Ontario and then utilizing the dog park afterward.
Dove also took issue with the low staffing of the police department.
“If Payette PD could pay these men more, I’d bet you would have a full police department, I really do. Or, even a reserve program. I saw the Sheriff’s department at the rodeo here, 20 or 30 deep with their reserve program of people. Some of them are young … but they’re legal, they’re old enough to carry a gun, they’ve got a clean background, they’re reserves and they want to get into law enforcement. Payette needs to consider something like that.”
Councilor Lori Steiniker noted the city is working to rebuild its police force through the grant application process.
“Our police department has applied for a grant to get two new police officers, and I believe once we get those,” enforcement will improve, she said. “Our force is spread really thin right now. Like everywhere else, the hiring environment’s really tough. I’m sure if you ask them to do some more drive-bys, they will do that.”
On the dog park issues, Councilor Daniel Lopez stated that people need to be taught to pick up after their dogs in order for that to be come a habit.
“The dog park’s only three years old; I’m a true believer that you cannot force everything into somebody,” said Lopez. “We have to fix the culture.”
Dove disagreed with Lopez, based on his observations.
In an Aug. 16 email obtained by the newspaper on Monday, Jensen affirmed to Dove that he agreed action is needed at the dog park.
“I agree with all of them and [they] would not be hard to change and enforce. But before we spend the money, I need to find out what the State National Guard plans to do with the building,” wrote Jensen.
As this was not an action item on the meeting’s agenda, no formal action was taken by councilors on Dove’s request during this meeting. An ordinance officer provides animal control services in the city of Payette.
Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com
