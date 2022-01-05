Former mayor addresses murals

The Payette historical murals facing Bancroft Park are pictured Tuesday. Mark Heleker, who helped spearhead their 2016 installation, approached the Payette City Council Monday to offer his help in addressing their poor condition today.
PAYETTE — As former Mayor Jeff Williams prepared to depart his post, another man who once occupied his seat returned to the Council Chambers during the Payette City Council’s regular meeting on Monday. Payette resident Mark Heleker, who served as mayor from 2002 to 2005 according to politicalgraveyard.com, spoke during the citizens’ comments portion of the meeting.
His purpose for speaking, as he told the council, was to make amends for the condition of the murals installed in Bancroft Park during his time on the Payette City Council. The murals were installed in 2016.
“I was kind of a driving force in getting the murals put up over here at Bancroft Park, and I really thought what we came up with was a great thing,” said Heleker.
He went on to say that testing of the materials used as the medium for the murals showed they should have lasted longer.
“All of the studies that we did to make sure that those foam board-type of murals would be the best for our community, and after hiring the muralist to do that … Over the years, obviously, we’ve had some issues up there. About half of them are gone, and it doesn’t look great.”
Heleker said he felt culpable for remediating the condition the murals are in now.
“I feel bad every time I drive by and see that,” he said. “I don’t know what I can do at this point, I just want you to know when we put that together we really thought it was a positive thing. The few that are still up there look really nice, I wish we didn’t have the stuff in between them.”
Heleker offered ideas for how to clean up the murals.
“I don’t know what plans are to clean that up, but I hope there’s something we can do. Even if we just remove the ones that are broken up there … leave the ones that are still there, I really like those. I think they’re good for the community. Again, sorry it didn’t work perfectly like I had hoped it would.”
As this was not an action item on the meeting’s agenda, no action was taken on Heleker’s offer. Heleker has also been principal at Payette High School.
