Former deputy clerk tapped to fill City Council seat

Mayor Rick York administers the oath of office to newly appointed City Councilor Heather Airoldi at the New Plymouth City Council’s regular meeting on March 21. Airoldi takes over for Tom Hoppell, who resigned in February due to terminal health issues.
NEW PLYMOUTH — At its regular meeting on March 21, the New Plymouth City Council announced that former Deputy City Clerk Heather Airoldi had been nominated to fill the seat vacated by Tom Hoppell in February. Airoldi was nominated by Mayor Rick York, whom she says is neighbors with him.
“I choose to accept Mayor York’s nomination because I felt that I could help make a difference in my community,” wrote Airoldi in an email to the newspaper on Wednesday. “I worked for the City of New Plymouth for a little over two years. I helped with Planning and Zoning and at times helped with City Council things as well. Working for the City gave me some insight as to how things are done and how things are ran. The things that I have learned working for the City will help me as I navigate being a City Council member.”
Councilor Eileen Balcer moved to accept Airoldi’s nomination, seconded by Councilor Cora Kurth. The motion carried unanimously, 3-0.
Airoldi cites her family, friends, fellow councilors and York as her greatest supporters in accepting the council seat. She will serve the remainder of Hoppell’s two-year term, which concludes on Dec. 31, 2023.
As previously reported by the newspaper, Hoppell’s resignation letter was accepted by the council during its Feb. 21 meeting. Hoppell cited terminal health issues for his resignation.
Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.