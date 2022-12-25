Football stadium to be renamed in honor of longtime coach Darrell Brown

The New Plymouth High School football stadium, undergoing renovations, is pictured Wednesday afternoon. Following a vote of the New Plymouth School District Board of Trustees, the facility is to be dedicated in honor of late coach Darrell Brown, who died in August 2021.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

NEW PLYMOUTH — At its regular meeting on Dec. 12, the New Plymouth School District Board of Trustees voted to rename the New Plymouth High School football stadium in honor of late football coach Darrell Brown. The dedication was raised for discussion by Board Chairman Marc Haws.

Superintendent David Sotutu told the board, “This afternoon [prior to the meeting], I did talk with Kathy Brown about the idea. She heard some rumors that this might be [happening]; She said she’s extremely honored, if that’s where the board decides to go in that direction.  I think she’s extremely humbled.”



Tags

Load comments