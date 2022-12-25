Football stadium to be renamed in honor of longtime coach Darrell Brown

The New Plymouth High School football stadium, undergoing renovations, is pictured Wednesday afternoon. Following a vote of the New Plymouth School District Board of Trustees, the facility is to be dedicated in honor of late coach Darrell Brown, who died in August 2021.
NEW PLYMOUTH — At its regular meeting on Dec. 12, the New Plymouth School District Board of Trustees voted to rename the New Plymouth High School football stadium in honor of late football coach Darrell Brown. The dedication was raised for discussion by Board Chairman Marc Haws.
Superintendent David Sotutu told the board, “This afternoon [prior to the meeting], I did talk with Kathy Brown about the idea. She heard some rumors that this might be [happening]; She said she’s extremely honored, if that’s where the board decides to go in that direction. I think she’s extremely humbled.”
New Plymouth High hosts an invitational tournament named in Darrell Brown’s honor, as well. Brown also served as a teacher, school principal and school board trustee within the district.
“All the bright ideas don’t come here from us necessarily,” said Haws. “This bright idea was suggested by Jeff Church … I think that’s great, you’ve [Church] been a mainstay with our athletic program in our schools.”
Haws also recognized the contributions of Brown and his wife to the community.
Board Vice Chair Dani Rollins moved to approve the stadium naming, seconded by Trustee Shannon Mendive. The motion carried unanimously, with a vote of 5-0.
Plans for a naming ceremony have yet to be announced as of press time. A renovation project at the stadium remains in progress, as of press time.
Darrell Brown died of leukemia in August 2021.
In other board matters
At New Plymouth High School, Sotutu said security upgrades are in progress. These include a new security camera system with 48 cameras and vape detectors within restrooms.
“Right now the problem is, with the vape detectors that we’ve been testing they don’t work with the [existing] camera system,” he said. “The camera[s] would work in concert with a camera outside the bathroom.”
This installation is to take place while students are on winter break, according to Sotutu.
The New Plymouth City Council is working with the district to install crosswalk signal appliances on S. Plymouth Avenue and across Highway 30 where it runs across New Plymouth in the city center. An installation timeline by the city’s Public Works Department is pending, as of press time.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.