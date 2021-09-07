Following in his family’s footsteps

PAYETTE — “I don’t know why teachers wouldn’t pick special ed.” That’s the sentiment first-year special education teacher Kieran Woerner maintains, as he steps into his new role at Payette High School for the 2021-22 school year.
In an email to the newspaper Friday afternoon, Woerner shared his background in education, including his mother’s influence, and how his experiences drove him to take on this role.
Woerner is originally from Danville, California, where he attended San Ramon Valley High School, graduating with the Class of 2017.
“I loved my high school experience, which is one of the reasons that drew me to work at PHS,” wrote Woerner. “I think high school is such an interesting transition period for a lot of kids, and I couldn’t wait to be a part of it again.”
Woerner started out his career helping his mother’s classroom, he said.
“Whether it was setting up decorations, cutting out poster material, or even teaching a few lessons on creative problem-solving, I’ve been in education for as long as I can remember. In high school and college, I worked as both a tutor and Teacher’s Assistant, helping out [general education] and special-ed students with their classwork.”
One thing Woerner said he likes about teaching special education is having smaller class sizes, with only 12 students at most in his class at a time. Combined with each student having an individualized education plan, he considers it a win for those students.
“In an ideal world, wouldn’t every student, special ed or not, have one of these documents? Think about it like this… could you imagine if when you were in school, your teachers taught you in a way that was best for your brain, and not someone else’s?”
Woerner said he believes other teachers should be jealous of such an approach.
“I think, historically, being a student in special education has come along with this false idea of ‘Oh, I’m not smart.’ And because the vast majority of my students have been a part of the Special Education system since they were in primary school, I can tell that a lot of them have internalized this ‘unintelligent’ label. I see this as my biggest hurdle with my SpEd students: how to overcome the narrative of ‘I’m not as smart as my … peers.’ At the end of the day, being in special education has nothing to do with how smart, or not, you are. Special education is about finding a way to teach kids in a way that works for their individual brains. The way I see it, that’s how every student deserves to be taught.”
That’s not to say he doesn’t challenge his kids. He says he aims to push his students to do more than they think possible.
“When I look back at the best teachers I’ve ever had, they were the ones who pushed me and believed that I could hit the high bar that they had set. At the end of the day, I’m not expecting my students, especially those who decide not to continue onto college, to remember all of the mathematical equations that I teach them. I really don’t mind if, in five years, they don’t remember the order of operations. To me, that’s not the purpose of school. What I do want them to learn and remember, though, is how to problem solve. I want them to learn how to deal with being incorrect, how to use their resources, including each other, to help them find solutions to problems in their life.”
At the end of the day, Woerner says, “We have the opportunity to turn school into a place that works for everyone.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.