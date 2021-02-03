Flushing out summer plans for rest area

FRUITLAND — It’s been a year and a half since a sewage issue at the Snake River Visitors Center and rest area on Interstate 84 East shut it down. Now, with Fruitland property owners and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality in the loop, Idaho Transportation Department plans to connect the facility to Fruitland’s city sewer are set to move off the drawing board and onto the bidding floor this spring.
As previously reported, the project has been deemed necessary by transportation officials to rehabilitate permanent restroom facilities at the visitors center. The restrooms are presently on a septic system which has become saturated in the three decades following opening, and are presently closed until the project is completed.
In an email to the newspaper on Tuesday, Fruitland City Administrator Rick Watkins shared technical details of the project.
“The preliminary projection includes 800 feet of 4-inch pressurized sewer line, 2650 feet of 8-inch gravity sewer line, and 1600 feet of 10-foot gravity sewer line,” said Watkins.
Watkins added that city officials hope to receive environmental quality approval this month and begin the bidding process in two phases.
“One phase would be the pressurized line and lift station and the other phase would be to install the gravity lines. The gravity lines will be through agricultural land. So we would like to get that phase completed first in March-April.”
In a separate Tuesday email, Jake Melder, public information officer for the transportation department, said its team are still working on its environmental work and designing the actual sewer line to connect to those of Fruitland.
“We should have a completed design and package ready for bid before summer begins. We’ll be looking to construct the new sewer line during the summer.
Portable toilets deployed at the rest area continue to provide relief to motorists until the project is complete.
The project is estimated to cost $1,210,469. To date, the department has spent a total of $39,511 operating the rest area on a contingency plan as well as design and permit fees involved in planning the project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.