Flushing out summer plans for rest area

Portable toilets are set up outside the Snake River Visitors Center along Interstate 84 East, as seen in this July 2020 photo. Officials from the Idaho Transportation Department and the city of Fruitland are working on finalizing plans to connect the visitors center bathrooms to the Fruitland city sewer.

FRUITLAND — It’s been a year and a half since a sewage issue at the Snake River Visitors Center and rest area on Interstate 84 East shut it down. Now, with Fruitland property owners and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality in the loop, Idaho Transportation Department plans to connect the facility to Fruitland’s city sewer are set to move off the drawing board and onto the bidding floor this spring.

As previously reported, the project has been deemed necessary by transportation officials to rehabilitate permanent restroom facilities at the visitors center. The restrooms are presently on a septic system which has become saturated in the three decades following opening, and are presently closed until the project is completed.

In an email to the newspaper on Tuesday, Fruitland City Administrator Rick Watkins shared technical details of the project.

“The preliminary projection includes 800 feet of 4-inch pressurized sewer line, 2650 feet of 8-inch gravity sewer line, and 1600 feet of 10-foot gravity sewer line,” said Watkins.

Watkins added that city officials hope to receive environmental quality approval this month and begin the bidding process in two phases.

“One phase would be the pressurized line and lift station and the other phase would be to install the gravity lines. The gravity lines will be through agricultural land. So we would like to get that phase completed first in March-April.”

In a separate Tuesday email, Jake Melder, public information officer for the transportation department, said its team are still working on its environmental work and designing the actual sewer line to connect to those of Fruitland.

“We should have a completed design and package ready for bid before summer begins. We’ll be looking to construct the new sewer line during the summer.

Portable toilets deployed at the rest area continue to provide relief to motorists until the project is complete.

The project is estimated to cost $1,210,469. To date, the department has spent a total of $39,511 operating the rest area on a contingency plan as well as design and permit fees involved in planning the project.

