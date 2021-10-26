Fixing up city hall a work in progress

NEW PLYMOUTH — New Plymouth City Hall, the facility used by the governing body of the city which bills itself as the world’s largest horseshoe, is undergoing updates which are aimed at bringing it into the 21st century. But while nothing out of the ordinary has happened, not necessarily everything is going according to plan, and some small adjustments are required, according to city officials.
At the New Plymouth City Council’s regular meeting on Monday, City Engineer Andrew Gehrke discussed change orders needed for its renovation plans. According to Gehrke, there have been several things found in the process which need to be dealt with before moving forward.
“Room 114, it’s the unfinished storage room. So, part of the project added a doorway to this room and due to the vertical step down into that room, it needs a platform for a landing,” Gehrke said.
He noted that this will require concrete to be poured for such a platform. This room is located at the rear of the building, adjacent to its break room.
According to City Clerk Danielle Painter, this latest change in plans amounts to just $482, but still required a change order approved by the council. Councilor Cora Kurth moved to approve this change order, seconded by Councilor Eileen Balcer. The motion carried unanimously through a 4-0 roll-call vote.
Also during this meeting, the council approved a professional services agreement at a cost of $15,600. Gehrke said adding this was necessary to put some construction items to bid and to find contractors, and that items discovered during construction to date requires further structural engineering input to bring the building up to code.
“That back room area is kind of scabbed together, I guess is the best way to put it,” he said.
As Painter put it, the need for additional work just keeps coming.
“It was pretty bad; I was down there when our structural building inspectors were down there and I think it just had so much patchworks throughout the years that it’s just covering up one bad thing with another bad thing and another bad thing,” she said. “Once they started ripping everything out, it was kind of scary.”
Balcer moved to approve the services agreement, seconded by Kurth. The motion carried unanimously through a 4-0 roll call vote.
Further change orders are presently pending as of Monday, according to City Clerk Danielle Painter.
“Depending on how soon they [construction officials] need an order, we might need to have an emergency meeting to look at more change orders,” she said.
A comment request to Painter regarding total project costs and estimated timeframe for completion was pending as of press time.
The next City Council meeting is scheduled for Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. City hall is at 301 N. Plymouth Ave. The building also houses New Plymouth’s Armoral Tuttle Public Library.
