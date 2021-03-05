Fish Fry Fridays fire back up

FRUITLAND — Fundraising dinners felt the squeeze of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, including the Knights of Columbus in Fruitland; The organization’s leaders had to end their annual Friday Night Fish Fry fundraising event early last March, having only done three of their planned Friday dinners.
Now that restrictions on gatherings have eased in Idaho, the organization is bringing back the local lenten tradition starting tonight.
Jim Jensen, district deputy for the Knights, is in charge of the Fish Fry. In an interview with the newspaper on Thursday, he said coming back for 2021 was made easy through the wives of the Knights.
“We’re trying to do social distancing,” said Jensen. “It’s just kind of nice to be able to get back into it. It is our major fundraiser for the year for our outreach that we do.”
The dinners will be served in the fellowship hall of Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Jensen said his fellow Knights are in charge of obtaining and purchasing food for the fish fry, but noted that several of their wives have stepped up to help with that task.
“This year, because [Blessed Sacrament Church in Ontario] isn’t having one, they’re helping us; We’ve got about a half-dozen Knights from Ontario coming over to help us … We’re just brother Knights so we’re working together.”
Jensen noted that the hardest part about getting the event going again was planning the event in less time than in previous years. Tables in the dining hall are spaced to meet distancing guidelines.
“There’s a lot of people that you see year-to-year, and it’s just good to visit with them; We get a few coming in that are parishioners, so it’s kind of nice to be able to visit with other people and just have them [near].”
Jensen said the pandemic made recuperating outgoing expenses for 2020 difficult, which meant some outreach expenses had to be carried over to 2021, while others had to be cut.
“It put a crimp on what we could spend,” said Jensen.
With no fish fry events being held in Caldwell either, Jensen has observed that fundraising in general has remained difficult in 2021. However, he estimated that the Fruitland event will bring in $1,400-1,500.
One major reason Jensen felt excited to bring the event back is its new home, the new fellowship hall at the church.
“It just got completed in July last year, and we get to initiate it as far as being the first [public event] using it and trying to … see how things work.”
The hall was previously used in November as a polling place for the 2020 General Election.
Jensen expressed gratitude to Rev. Camilo Garcia, the church council and the knights and their wives for helping restart this event.
“I especially thank the people for coming back,” he added.
The Fish Fry dinners will be held on March 5, 12, 19 and 26 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 900 N.W. Seventh St., Fruitland. Questions can be directed to Jim Jensen at jimorchid@yahoo.com
