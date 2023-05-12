FRUITLAND — The Treasure Valley Classical Academy Timberwolves dance team is new to the scene, but is already proving its worth on a national scale. At the America On Stage National Championships at Lagoon Amusement Park in Farmingdale, Utah, the team placed second in its division with its lyrical dance routine to the tune of “Where do we go” by Lindsey Stirling.

Courtney Blaser, owner of Studio 17 in Payette, coaches the first year team of 16 students. In an email on Tuesday, she said the team started with nothing but hopes and dreams for some members.



