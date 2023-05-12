The Treasure Valley Classical Academy Timberwolves Dance Team are pictured during their performance at Lagoon Park in Utah during the week of May 5. The Timberwolves took second place at the competition.
Photos submitted by Courtney Blaser
The Timberwolves’ official team photo. According to Coach Courtney Blaser, many of the meam’s members started dancing for the first time in their lives as part of the first year team.
FRUITLAND — The Treasure Valley Classical Academy Timberwolves dance team is new to the scene, but is already proving its worth on a national scale. At the America On Stage National Championships at Lagoon Amusement Park in Farmingdale, Utah, the team placed second in its division with its lyrical dance routine to the tune of “Where do we go” by Lindsey Stirling.
Courtney Blaser, owner of Studio 17 in Payette, coaches the first year team of 16 students. In an email on Tuesday, she said the team started with nothing but hopes and dreams for some members.
“The school came to me with the idea,” said Blaser about the team, which performs at academy events. “There were no tryouts as per what a standard school team would have. The team was compiled of students with many mixed abilities, many of which had never danced in their life.”
As such, she said the hour she spent with them each week was hard work, which slowly paid off over the course of the 2022-23 school year.
“It was fun to take them to regionals in February where they placed 1st and then we went onto nationals this past weekend in Utah … Excited to see how far they go in years to come.”
