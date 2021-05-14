PAYETTE — A year ago, the entire Apple Blossom Festival was scrapped like many other events affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Thursday morning it’s back and while many patrons will gravitate towards fried food booths for their first taste of the festival, the festival’s early birds got to sit down to something a little less heavy.
The 2021 festival kicked off at the Payette Senior Center Thursday with its annual Payette Chamber of Commerce Breakfast at the Payette Senior Center. Patrons had the opportunity to meet members of the Apple Blossom Court before sitting down to pancakes, eggs and ham.
The breakfast was put on with the help of chamber board members Tessa Kendall and Kent Burns. According to Burns, the purpose of the breakfast continues to be to extend a feeling of inclusion to the community.
“We want the community to participate in the Apple Blossom Festival and this is a good kick-off .. it’s just where we start,” said Burns.
According to senior center director Kathy Patrick and festival vendor coordinator Jody Henderson, the breakfast dates back to at least 1980.
“I’ve been doing it for 26 years,” said Patrick. “The first year I helped was in 1995, when we had it at [Central] Park. When my kids were young … the Jaycees used to have the steak [dinner]; The Jaycees stopped in ’78, so probably about 1980 is when the breakfast probably started.”
