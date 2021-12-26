PAYETTE COUNTY — If the spirit of Christmas is to give, Jose Mejia and his team at First Interstate Bank of Fruitland are fully in the spirit. The team presented two sponsorship checks on Monday afternoon;
One was presented to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Treasure Valley, in the amount of $10,000. The other was given to Fruitland High School’s art department, in the amount of $3,909.
Mejia is the branch manager of the Fruitland branch. In an interview with the newspaper Monday, he said the sponsorships are a means of raising awareness that these sponsorships are available.
“This doesn’t go just with First Interstate Bank; I know a lot of the bigger businesses, bigger banks always have programs and assistance out there for all non-profits,” said Mejia. “Hopefully this will create awareness for other companies or other banks, or even just other non-profit groups to continue to look around and ask around. We don’t want them to struggle when there’s definitely help out there.”
He noted that three months ago during National Volunteer Day, First Interstate staff visited the Payette clubhouse to paint and remodel several of its spaces, including offices.
“There was some additional funding that we were able to [obtain] new desks and some other pieces of equipment, stuff for the kids … Not only were we able to fulfill that small need, we actually were able to get a bigger need met just through communication,” Mejia added.
According to the Clubs’ CEO Dana Castellani, the clubs have had a partnership with First Interstate since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My experience with First Interstate is that they do support their local non-profits, and especially the youth-serving organizations,” she said. “They have been a generous donor for the last three-to-four years.”
Castellani said the funds would be used toward the clubs’ teen centers, noting that each see consistent wear and tear.
“The teen centers kind of missed out on some of the funding opportunities” which the clubs’ elementary-level programs benefitted from due to COVID-19, she observed. “That’s where First Interstate was very willing to [help] … Our furniture is in need of replacement. The teens, they’re just hard on things. Even when you get a nice donated couch, in a year or two it’s going to get trashed.”
At Fruitland High, art teacher Deanna Grimes said her sponsorship dollars will be used to purchase a new kiln to be used by her future ceramics students. In a separate interview, she told the newspaper she sought this sponsorship after the school’s old kiln died.
“That covers the kiln, and the shelf kit that we would need to go inside of the kiln,” said Grimes. “We used to be able to offer a ceramics and pottery and sculpture. Unfortunately, last school year, the kiln broke and it’s beyond repair. So, we were really in need of a new kiln to be able to continue with that part of our program.”
According to Grimes, the old kiln had been in service since 1992.
“Just to teach the kids the different techniques there [are] with pottery and give them that exposure, so that they can broaden their horizons in their artwork” is her goal, she said.
To learn more about sponsorship opportunities through First Interstate Bank, phone (208) 452-7101.
